Fair officials are “focused on fun” and hoping for record attendance for the 103rd Shenandoah County Fair in Woodstock, scheduled from Aug. 28 to Sept. 5.
Following its success in offering contemporary Christian music last year, organizers have booked Mercy Me, Jo Dee Messina and the Little River Band to perform in a special nine-day schedule.
“It’s been awhile since we’ve been a nine-day fair,” said Tom Eshelman, general manager of the Shenandoah County Fair Association. The last nine-day fair was three years ago, he said.
Because of Leap Year’s extra day in February, he said Cole Shows Amusement Company, which provides carnival rides and concessions, “had an extra week in their year.”
Mercy Me, which will perform on Sept. 4, made history by selling more than 9 million records with its mega hit, “I Can Only Imagine,” which has reached more than 2 million downloads and earned recognition and accolades from numerous organizations including the Grammys, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards and Christian Broadcasting, a news release from the Shenandoah County Fair Association states.
“Mercy Me, we’ve been trying to get them for two years,” Eshelman said.
Last year’s Casting Crowns concert broke records for fair and concert attendance, he said, and Mercy Me could be an even bigger draw.
“We are anticipating a potential record night,” he said. “We’ve already got a contingency plan.”
Fair officials are “always prepared for 3,500,” he said, but more seating, satellite parking and shuttles can be added if necessary.
“Obviously, that would be a great problem to have,” he said.
Messina will perform on Sept. 3 and mega-platinum group Little River Band on Sept. 5.
Messina is recognized with more than a dozen top 10 hits, including five No. 1 singles: “I’m Alright,” “Stand Beside Me,” “Bye-Bye,” “Bring on the Rain” and “My Give a Damn’s Busted.”
The Little River Band is known for its many 1970s/1980s iconic songs including “Reminiscing,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser” and “Happy Anniversary.” The band distinguished itself for outstanding harmonies, which led to its being dubbed as “the best singing band in the world” by Eagles founding member Glenn Frey.
Additional Grandstand entertainment will include the traditional two nights of demolition derbies — a two-man derby heat on the first night and a new minivan heat for the second night.
It’s “something new and different” to “add a little pizzazz,” Eshelman said.
The County & Modified Tractor Pulls and Pick Up Truck Drag Races will return this year, and opening Saturday night will feature a return of the popular Monster Truck Jam produced by Vater’s Motorsports. The exciting Monster Truck Show will feature nationally recognized trucks: Iron Warrior, Higher Education, Buck Shot and Storm Damage.
Shenandoah’s end-of-summer fair follows those in Frederick, Clarke, Warren and Page counties, starting in late July and running through August, said Eshelman.
“We are basically the finale fair in the top of the state,” he said.
All tickets should only be obtained online via Etix located on the Shenandoah County Fair’s website, www.shencofair.com, to avoid scammers and third party websites.
