WOODSTOCK — The Shenandoah County Fair is back this year and ready to offer some end-of-summer excitement.
The fair begins today and runs through Sept. 4 and packs in a lot throughout the week, said Tom Eshelman, general manager of the Shenandoah County Fair Association.
Some of the biggest highlights are much-anticipated musical concerts, some of which were postponed from the 2020 fair, which was canceled.
“We’ve been very fortunate to basically return back to a normal kind of fair,” Eshelman said.
In addition to the concerts, fair-goers can enjoy harness racing, food vendors, carnival rides, agricultural exhibits and several eating competitions.
Concerts and other big events
Performing in the grandstands will be Southern rock group the Marshall Tucker Band at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2, country music artist Jo Dee Messina at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3 and contemporary Christian band Mercy Me at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 4.
The Free Music Stage will also feature concerts at 7 and 8:30 p.m. Sept. 2-4, with Seven Bends classic rock band performing Sept. 2, Five of a Kind bluegrass band on Sept. 3 and Shotgun Shiver classic rock band on Sept. 4.
The first weekend of the fair will feature Pickup Truck Drags at the grandstand at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Admission is $12.
After that, the Five-County Truck Drags and Points Championship will be at 8:30 p.m.
The competition will feature champions from the counties of Orange, Augusta, Rockingham and Page racing for the win against the Shenandoah champion for a grand prize of $1,500, Eshelman said.
With speeds of over 100 mph, he said it’ll be “very fast-paced, very exhilarating. It’s pretty cool,” Eshelman said.
Harness racing will be at noon Sept. 1 to 4.
Other main nightly events will feature:
• The Demolition Derby at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 and 31 at the grandstand. Tickets are $14.
Adult Karaoke with L&J Entertainment from 7:30 p.m. to close on Sept. 1.
Though concerts, rides and big events always draw crowds to the fair, area residents and employees can take advantage of fair week in various other ways, such as by enjoying the vendors at lunchtime each day.
Food
From Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, the community is invited to enjoy lunch at the fair during Wooden Nickel Lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
For $5, people can enter the fairgrounds to enjoy lunch from the midway vendors, then get their $5 refunded if they return their wooden nickel by 1:30 p.m., Eshelman said. This way they don’t have to pay the gate admission fee to enjoy a bite to eat.
Eating contests
Various eating contests will also liven up the fair this year, with the following chances for foodies to get in on the fun:
• Creekside Cafe’s Brain Freeze Contest at 6 p.m. Monday beside the grandstand. Registration begins at 5 p.m. at the fair office and is limited to the first 10 contestants.
• Italian Touch’s Spaghetti Eating Contest at 6 p.m. Tuesday beside the grandstand. Registration begins at 5 p.m. at the fair office and is limited to the first 10 contestants.
• Sugar Creek Snowy and Sweet’s Banana Split Eating Contest at 6 p.m. in a large tent at the grandstand, with registration at 4 p.m. and limited to the first 10 contestants to sign up. The winning prize is $50 in cash.
• Coffey’s Country Store Pie Eating Contest at 6 p.m. will be in the large tent behind the Grandstand, with registration at 5 p.m. at the fair office and limited to the first 10 contestants.
• The Chili Dog Eating Contest at Tom’s Chili Dog Stand starts at 6 p.m., with registration at 5 p.m. at the fair office limited to 10 contestants.
• Strite’s Donut Food Eating Contest at 6 p.m. Saturday in the tent beside the grandstand, with registration at 5 p.m. at the fair office. The contest is limited to the first 10 contestants. The winner receives a giant 12-inch doughnut from Strite’s Donuts.
Carnival rides
The fair officially runs Monday to Saturday, Eshelman said, with the midway opening at 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and at 1 p.m. on Tuesday and Saturday.
Armbands for rides are at their cheapest on Monday when they’re $15.
“That’s a heck of a value,” Eshelman said, adding that there will be more than 20 rides at the fair.
“That’s the night to bring them out,” he said.
On Tuesday, they’re $20 and Wednesday to Friday $25.
On Saturday, armbands are $25 for the periods of 1 to 6 p.m. and 5 to 11 p.m., or $35 from 1 to 11 p.m.
Admission
Regular admission is $7 for people 13 and older or $6 online in advance. Children 6 to 12 get in for $3 and younger children get in free. Gate prices don’t include the cost of shows. For more information, visit shencofair.com.
“Come on and enjoy the fair,” Eshelman said.
