WOODSTOCK — The Shenandoah County Fair got underway Sunday for seven days of live music, agricultural exhibitions, food vendors, tractor pulls, pig racing and rides.
Dawn Burch, general manager of the fairgrounds, said she is looking forward to another successful week of good food, family fun and outstanding live entertainment.
For over a century the Shenandoah County Fair, the oldest of its kind in the Valley, has attracted thousands of fair-goers to say so long to summer and to welcome fall weekends.
“It really is outstanding,” Burch said. “The entertainment, what it has to offer — like the livestock, which are a huge part of the fair and community.”
The biggest change this year, Burch said, is switching Kids Day from Tuesday to Thursday and reducing live entertainment from three concerts to two.
Popular country music artist Chris Tomlin takes the main stage Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. while up and comer Russell Dickerson performs Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for both concerts are still available and range from $40 to $80.
“First Night” sponsored by First Bank starts Monday at 8 a.m. with the 4-H/FFA Sheep Showmanship, Market and Open Shows at the Show Arena. The Midway also opens on Monday, with wristbands available from 5 to 10 p.m. for $18. Free admission to the All Star Barnyard Revue & Pig Race with Petting Zoo begins at 5 p.m. At the Free Music Tent, kids can participate in games, painting and crafts.
The popular Wooden Nickel Lunch Deal, featuring daily specials, runs from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with a $5 admission. Exit by 1:30 p.m. and receive admission reimbursement. This program encourages people to stop by and enjoy the fair food on their lunch break.
Tuesday is the annual Veterans’ Tribute Day when all veterans receive free admission. Beginning at 9 a.m. the Veterans Vendor Village opens, offering vendor and informational resources for families and veterans. Speakers will begin at 10 a.m.
Also taking place Tuesday are activities for the kids, 4-H/FFA Goat & Swine Showmanship Show, and the popular Demolition Derby that night. Admission is $14.
Senior Citizen’s Day and Farm Credit Day ring in Wednesday’s fun. All seniors pay just $3 admission. Dave Ferguson will speak at 10 a.m. behind the grandstand. Bring a chair.
Harness Racing begins at noon Wednesday with races Thursday, Friday and Saturday too. Virginia’s largest pig scramble is Wednesday night. This popular free event gives kids the chance to chase after 100 pigs, an increase from last year’s 68. Amanda Wilkins & Sam Stilwel will provide entertainment on the Free Music Stage beginning at 7 p.m.
Children’s Day, also known as Food Lion Gives Day, allows children ages 12 and under to enter free of charge on Thursday. Kevin the Magician will be in the Free Music Tent at 11 a.m. with balloon animals, magic shows and face painting.
Families who bring in five canned goods per individual will also receive free admission this day.
Diesel & Gasoline Truck Drags kick off at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. General admission is $10. Followed by the Barn Dance at 8 p.m.
The Ag Olympics are Friday at 1 p.m. followed by the Pretty Animal Contest at 6 p.m. Five of a Kind takes the Free Music Stage at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Saturday wraps up the fair with rides, a petting zoo, 4H/FFA livestock sale and Shotgun Shiver free on the Music Stage at 7 p.m.
Gate admission prices are $8 for adults 13 and older. Advance gate passes are $7 and available online. Children 6-12 are $4 per child and children under 5 may enter for no charge. Courtesy passes and three-day gate passes are also available.
Wristbands are available for the amusements and rides. They vary in price depending on the day. Visit the fair’s schedule online to learn more. https://shencofair.com/
Burch, who has worked for the organization for 19 years, is celebrating her second year as the fair’s general manager. She said really she hopes families will take in every aspect of the fair as possible.
“If it wasn’t for the community, and the kids we wouldn’t be here,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.