The Supreme Court of Virginia decided not to hear a third lawsuit regarding the name changes of two Shenandoah County schools.
Bradley Pollack, a Woodstock attorney and member of the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors, had filed a civil suit seeking to reverse the School Board’s $300,000 allocation to implement the renaming of the former Stonewall Jackson High School (now called Mountain View) and the former Ashby Lee Elementary School (now Honey Run).
Shenandoah County Circuit Court Judge Kevin Black dismissed that case.
Black stated that allowing the School Board’s expenditures to be challenged in such a way would make a “jungle” of the court system. The school board’s attorneys argued that spending funds allocated in the school’s budget is a direct responsibility of the elected body.
Then Pollack filed an appeal seeking to overturn Black’s dismissal, but the Supreme Court of Virginia entered an order on June 2 stating it would not hear the appeal. The court stated Black’s ruling was not in error.
The Supreme Court of Virginia had already decided not to hear two appeals to overturn dismissals out of Shenandoah County Circuit Court — one being the initial petition challenging the school board’s process for changing the school names. The second appeal was an attempt by former school board attorneys to have Robert Vaughn and Pollack, co-counsel on the initial lawsuit, pay for more than $50,000 in legal fees accrued by the school board attorneys for their work arguing against the initial suit.
Pollack has filed a petition with the Supreme Court of Virginia to rehear the latest appeal. In the petition, he reiterates the argument of how some taxpayers are aggrieved by the School Board’s expenditure.
The June 16 motion to rehear missed a filing deadline; so a motion for an extension to file the motion to rehear has been filed.
A decision to grant the extension could be made within the next month, with a ruling on the petition to rehear the appeal to likely come in the fall, according to a deputy clerk with the Supreme Court of Virginia.
School board attorney Heather Bardot declined to comment on the motion to rehear the case, saying she will file a response once the extension is granted.
