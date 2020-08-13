Shenandoah County Public Schools announced Wednesday morning that the division will go all-virtual for all students for the first nine weeks of the school year.
“The health and safety of our staff and our students and their families has always been our highest priority,” Schools Superintendent Mark Johnston states in a news release. “After consulting with the School Board, though not unanimous, the majority support that this is the only way to safely reopen our schools at this time. I know that this will be difficult for many families, but our number one goal is to keep our school community safe and healthy.”
On July 9, the Shenandoah County School Board approved a hybrid model that had some students attending in-person as much as four days a week. It was known from the start that there might be times they would need to go all-virtual. As part of that plan for reopening there was a caveat that Johnston would decide when schools would need to go all-virtual or stay in the hybrid model with the backing of the School Board.
The school year will begin on Aug 31.
The news release states that the number of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths in Shenandoah County continues to be a concern.
As of Wednesday, Shenandoah County had reported 724 cases, 79 hospitalizations, 46 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.