Shenandoah County Public Schools announced Friday that all students, staff and guests must now wear masks inside school buildings, regardless of their vaccination status.
The school system started classes Thursday. The mask directive goes into effect today. Parents will need to wear masks at back-to-school meetings, and athletes will need to wear them at practices while indoors.
When the Virginia Department of Health and Education released in July its COVID-19 guidance and recommendations for the new school year, it left it up to each school division to decide what is best for them. Shenandoah County school officials determined that although they highly recommended that masks be worn inside the schools, they would not require masks be worn.
Some students and teachers did wear masks to school on Thursday and Friday.
But on Thursday afternoon, Gov. Ralph Northam held a press conference to say he expects all students and staff in preK-12 schools to wear a mask in accordance with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urging universal mask mandates in schools.
The Virginia Department of Health is recommending that everyone return to wearing a mask indoors because of the increase in cases and the emergence of the highly contagious delta variant.
