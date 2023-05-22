A Shenandoah County teacher accused of exploiting a man’s mental incapacity to obtain money has been suspended from her job.
A grand jury in Shenandoah County Circuit Court handed up an indictment May 10 accusing Tracy Ann Phillips, 58, of 698 Willow Lane, Basye, of stealing at least $20,000 from a man by exploiting his mental incapacity. Judge Kevin Black issued a bench warrant for Phillips’ arrest.
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office arrested Phillips on Wednesday afternoon. Phillips was booked at Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail and a magistrate granted her release on a $2,500 secured bond, which she posted less than three hours later.
Shenandoah County Public Schools Superintendent Melody Sheppard released a statement Wednesday afternoon, in which she identifies Phillips as a teacher at North Fork Middle School. The Sheriff’s Office notified school system officials about Phillips’ indictment, according to the statement.
“Ms. Phillips has been suspended from her position at North Fork Middle School,” the release states. “Shenandoah County Public Schools does not have any additional information at this time.”
The middle school’s website said Wednesday that Phillips teaches sixth grade. Phillips had been removed from the school staff directory as of Thursday.
Phillips is scheduled to appear in the circuit court on Wednesday.
The 43 direct indictments charge Phillips with 21 felony counts of obtaining $1,000 or more by false pretenses, each at different times, from June 2019 through July 2022. The indictments also charge Phillips with 19 felony counts of using the man’s mental incapacity to take $1,000 or more from him during the same time period. The indictments also charge Phillips with one count of obtaining less than $1,000 from the man by false pretenses and two counts of using the man’s mental incapacity to steal less than $1,000 from him — all misdemeanors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.