Shenandoah County’s 250th anniversary will be celebrated during a series of events throughout the year, according to a county news release.
Tourism and Economic Development Coordinator Brenda Black wants the county’s history to be honored and celebrated.
“We’re hoping people can take away what happened in the past, how the county was founded and how it has evolved through the years to what it is today,” she said.
The festivities will begin with a March 26 “Birthday Bash” from 6-8 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of the Civil War, 8895 George Collins Parkway, New Market. It will feature guest speakers, children’s games, light refreshments, music, people and exhibits representing the county’s unique history, and cake.
The Birthday Bash will feature interactive stations along with some first-person interpretations capturing the roles of agriculture, transportation, communication and technology in the county’s history. The stations will be located throughout the building and may relate to existing museum exhibits.
The Birthday Bash is free, open to the public, and no advance registration is required.
Amber Smoot, New Market’s events and marketing director, said it is important for community participation in the Birthday Bash “because as our slogan for the anniversary says, ‘Honoring Our Past—Inspiring Our Future.’”
“We want to celebrate who we’ve been for 250 years, and how we’re moving on to future years of growth and prosperity,” she said.
According to the release, the county rolled out “250 things to do in Shenandoah County” on its Shenandoah County’s 250th Anniversary Commemoration Facebook page. Each Friday, a mini itinerary of five things to do are highlighted, called “Five Things Friday.” For more information, visit facebook.com/ShenCo250/
Other 250th anniversary celebration events include:
• Fourth of July weekend, July 1-4: “Let Freedom Ring: Celebrate Independence Days in Shenandoah County” with celebrations throughout the county, including Bryce Resort.
• Sept. 10: “Honoring our Past and Inspiring our Future,” a local history festival, 11 a.m.– 5 p.m. at the Shenandoah Germanic Heritage Museum.
For more information about the 250th anniversary, visit http://sc250.org or visit Shenandoah County at https://visitshenandoahcounty.com/.
