The challenges of trying to conduct a college football season during a pandemic, as they’ve certainly been for every program, have been numerous for Shenandoah University.
The Hornets were completely barred from all competition and organized workouts for seven months before being allowed back on the practice field in October, albeit in limited fashion that restricted offseason workouts to 15-man “pods.” SU then took a break, reconvened for official preseason practice ahead of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s condensed spring football season, then received word last week that its opener, originally scheduled against Washington and Lee on Friday and for which the Hornets spent all preseason preparing for, was off.
That bit of bad news was soon followed by some good when the Hornets were able to book a second road trip to Bridgewater, which is where they’ll kick off the ODAC’s four-game regular season on Saturday afternoon. SU went 6-4 overall and 4-4 in the ODAC in 2019.
Shenandoah head coach Scott Yoder said on Wednesday, mere days before the opener, that the Hornets’ offense has been inconsistent in the preseason, SU hasn’t had as many special teams reps as it would’ve liked to have at this point and the 88 players in the program is a below-average number that could make the team thin at some positions. But he also expressed appreciation for the players that have weathered the storm and said the Hornets are just “happy to be playing college football.”
“The kids that we have in our program that have stuck with it, you know they’re all-in,” said Yoder, whose squad is also scheduled to host Hampden-Sydney and Randolph-Macon this spring. “The things that they’ve had to do academically, football-wise, the hurdles that we’ve had to jump through, you know that these guys are here because they love football and they want to play and they want to play at SU. That’s a major silver lining that makes me feel pretty good about our group.”
Yoder said Shenandoah’s offense, which led the ODAC in passing again last season, has looked good one day and “a little bit off” the next, and he added that unit is still “figuring out who we’re gonna be.”
The Hornets, who started three different quarterbacks in 2019, figure to start another new name at the position this weekend, as sophomore Zack Mathis will make his first collegiate start against the Eagles, Yoder said. Fellow sophomore Chris Sonnenberg, who took the reins of the offense in the second half of 2019 and passed for 1,363 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions in five games, is also vying for playing time, and Yoder said SU’s quarterback situation could be a week-by-week assessment.
“I’m not trying to make it a quarterback competition but we’re gonna play the guy that gives us the best chance to win, and right now we think that’s Zack,” Yoder said. “Chris does a lot of good things. He’s probably a more pure thrower of the football than Zack is right now, and Zack is probably a little bit ahead as far as athletically and giving us some other things.”
Though the loss of Casey Stewart — who led the ODAC with 1,119 yards receiving in 2019 and graduated as SU’s all-time touchdown receptions leader (34) — was a big one, the Hornets still have weapons in the passing game. Senior slot receiver Jake Wallace already ranks among the top five in school history in receptions (154) and receiving yards (1,493), and fellow interior receiver Ethan Bigbee has caught 88 passes in two seasons.
Senior receiver Brant Butler (63 receptions, 965 yards and seven TDs in his career) brings additional experience to the perimeter passing game, and Yoder added that players like juniors Nicholas Rauchwarg and Austin Ragan and Caleb Reedy make up a group of receivers that have the ability to replace Stewart as a deep threat that can consistently win 50-50 balls.
Jack Massie, a senior tight end/H-back, should also play a “huge” role in SU’s offense, Yoder said.
Yoder expressed hope that junior running back Rashadeen Byrd Jr., whose production dropped off last season after a solid freshman year, would be a “difference-maker” this spring out of the backfield, which will also include junior Jordyn Hunter, who broke his ankle in a preseason scrimmage in 2019, and sophomore Gary Garlic.
The Hornets will be young on an offensive line that lost Division III All-American Daniel Small to graduation, with freshmen David Munoz (6-foot-3, 245 pounds) and Noah Temme (6-2, 255) expected to start at right tackle and center, respectively. Yoder added that junior guard Zach Morris (6-2, 300) is the Hornets’ leader up front and is capable of playing all five positions, and seniors Zach Hirmer (5-11, 250) and Tyler Deal (6-3, 295) likely will start at guard and left tackle, respectively.
Experience won’t be an issue on the defensive front for Shenandoah, which enters the spring season with more depth on the defensive line than it’s had in Yoder’s eight seasons, the head coach said.
Senior defensive end Nigel Duberry had 34 tackles (10 for loss) last season and could be in for a big spring, Yoder said, and juniors Mason Caldwell and Jordan Rice combined for 18.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks on the interior of SU’s defensive line in 2019. Another junior, Jaden Rogers, and senior Jack Swope further bolster that depth.
The Hornets are less established at linebacker, where graduation swiped several veteran players who had logged a lot of snaps in the middle of SU’s defense. Junior Jahquan Collins has 78 tackles through his first two seasons, and junior Ben Burgan had 40 tackles and a sack in 2019. Yoder said Wednesday that SU was still waiting for other linebackers to stand out from the pack in the days leading up to the opener.
The Hornets’ secondary will feature plenty of experience on the back end, with senior Daquan Pridget — a three-time All-ODAC honoree who has 10 interceptions and 35 pass breakups in his career — and Millbrook graduate and junior Trammell Anthony (48 tackles, one interception, seven pass breakups in 2019) manning the two safety spots and filling a gap left by the loss of Nate Hill, who had a school-record 18 career interceptions at free safety.
SU will be less experienced at cornerback — senior Jared Hunt and sophomores Isaiah Nichols and J.T. Phillips figure to make the biggest impacts among the non-first-year players, Yoder said, but haven’t played many defensive snaps in their careers — though Yoder said Shenandoah’s defensive backs are as talented a group as any he’s had at the school.
“We have depth there and they are talented and they’re athletic, just maybe not as experienced in a couple positions that maybe we’d like them to be,” said Yoder, whose defense led the ODAC with 16 interceptions in 2019. “And you’re only gonna get experience by playing, so let’s play, let’s figure it out.”
