HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Shenandoah University’s football team earned its fourth win of the season with a 21-17 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Hampden-Sydney on Saturday afternoon.
Shenandoah (4-2, 3-2 ODAC), which was outgained 327-307 in the win, scored the game-winning touchdown with 9:08 to play when sophomore quarterback Ben Rhodenizer connected with Casey Stewart for a 10-yard scoring pass.
That TD pass capped a four-play, 65-yard SU drive that answered Hampden-Sydney’s own scoring march that gave the Tigers (1-6, 0-5) a 3-point lead with 10:33 left.
Rhodenizer came on in relief of junior QB Ben Agostino at the start of Shenandoah’s final scoring drive. Rhodenizer opened the possession with a 30-yard pass to Stewart and also completed a 14-yard pass to running back Sam Adams, which, coupled with a Hampden-Sydney personal foul at the end of the play, moved the Hornets to the Tigers’ 10-yard line. That set up Rhodenizer’s 10-yard fade to Stewart in the corner of the end zone.
Stewart’s second touchdown catch of the game was identical to his first, which came on a third-and-3 play from the Hampden-Sydney 20 and made it 7-3 Shenandoah with 1:12 left in the first quarter.
The Tigers had three possessions following Shenandoah’s fourth-quarter score but SU forced a punt, picked off quarterback Austin Murphy and made a fourth-down stop. Hampden-Sydney’s last drive of the game ended at the Shenandoah 28 with 1:40 left when Hornets defensive back Daquan Pridget knocked away a fourth-down pass intended for Tigers receiver Major Morgan, who finished the game with 14 catches for 165 yards.
“We found a way,” Hornets head coach Scott Yoder, whose team had not beaten Hampden-Sydney on the road since 2013, said in a news release. “It feels great to be 4-2 and to get a road win at a place we have not won in a while.”
Agostino completed 20 of 33 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown and was Shenandoah’s leading rusher for the second straight game, finishing with 32 yards on six carries. Rhodenizer completed 4 of 6 passes for 61 yards and a score, and Stewart had four receptions for 73 yards and two TDs.
The Hornets, who allowed two sacks, finished with just 36 yards rushing on 26 carries, an average of 1.4 yards per carry.
Shenandoah’s defense held Hampden-Sydney to 68 yards rushing on 30 carries and intercepted Murphy (25-for-43, 212 yards, two touchdowns) twice. Senior safety Nate Hill had an interception for the fifth time in six games this season, and freshman cornerback Keyshawn Wilder had his first career pick.
Pridget led SU with 11 tackles and four pass breakups. Senior defensive tackle Randy Oliver had nine tackles and sophomore defensive end Jordan Rice had eight total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack.
Shenandoah returns to action next weekend at home against Emory & Henry.
