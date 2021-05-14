In what Shenandoah University baseball coach Kevin Anderson said was a testament to the depth of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, underdogs knocked off the higher seeds in two of the four first-round tournament series last weekend.
The Hornets are hoping they aren’t a similar upset victim in Round 2.
No. 4 SU survived its first-round series against fifth-seeded Hampden-Sydney thanks to an 18-5 drubbing of the Tigers in Sunday’s decisive third game at Bridgeforth Field. The Hornets host another best-of-three series in the semifinals thanks to No. 8 Eastern Mennonite’s upset of top-seeded Randolph-Macon in the opening round.
SU, which is seeking its third straight ODAC tournament title, now has to contend with an EMU squad flying high after its upset. The winner of this weekend’s semifinal series, which begins with a doubleheader on Saturday and includes an if-necessary Game 3 on Sunday, will advance to the championship series against either No. 2 Lynchburg or No. 6 Bridgewater.
Shenandoah is 2-0 against EMU this season — it beat the Royals 11-8 at home on April 7 and 10-2 in Harrisonburg on April 27 — and 37-4 against the Royals all-time, but Eastern Mennonite has already shown it can play with the best the ODAC has to offer this postseason.
“When you’re in the tournament it’s all about peaking at the right time, and they definitely are,” Anderson said of EMU, which won its first postseason game since 2002 with a 7-4 victory over Randolph-Macon in Game 2 last Saturday before winning the series with another 7-4 triumph on Sunday. He added that the Royals, coached led by former assistant coach Adam Posey, are well-coached and “play the game the right way.
“We’re gonna have to play at our best to get to that championship round,” Anderson said, “and we have a very hot team coming in that’ll be very confident.”
Shenandoah (28-9) certainly looked to be in peak form in the first and third games of its quarterfinal series. The Hornets smashed 20 hits, including a pair of home runs, in a 14-0 win in Game 1 against Hampden-Sydney while sophomore left-hander Tad Dean pitched a gem, going the full nine innings while holding the Tigers to four hits and striking out seven.
After falling 4-3 in Game 2, Shenandoah bounced back in Game 3 to bash 18 hits — including three more homers. The Hornets finished last weekend with 35 runs and 45 hits in the three-game series.
“We were outstanding in what we call our ‘team at-bats.’ We were 8-for-9, and that’s in hitting behind runners, runners at third with one out, sac bunts,” Anderson said of SU’s Game 3 win over the Tigers. “Not only did we have the long ball and some extra-base hits, there was a squeeze [bunt] in there. There were sac bunts, there was a drag bunt, there was a push bunt, hit-and-run, two sacrifice flies. The offense was clicking individually and in team at-bats.”
The Hornets lead the conference in batting average (.334), slugging percentage (.530) and home runs (47) and have scored 14 or more runs in three of their last four games.
SU freshman second baseman Colby Martin (seven homers, 50 RBIs), the conference’s Player of the Year, leads the ODAC with a .479 batting average after going 9-for-13 in last weekend’s series. During his 11-game hitting streak, Martin is batting .609 (28-for-46) with seven three-hit games.
Shenandoah senior first baseman Keegan Woolford leads the conference in homers (13) and is second in the ODAC in RBIs (51), and first-team All-ODAC picks Pearce Bucher (.405, four homers, 35 RBIs) and Frankie Ritter (seven homers, 39 RBIs) have also posted some of the best power and RBI numbers in the league.
Eastern Mennonite (9-13) is averaging 7.1 runs per game and ranks 10th in the conference in batting average (.268) and sixth in slugging (.389).
Anderson said Royals senior center fielder Jaylon Lee, who leads EMU in batting average (.379), home runs (7), RBIs (28) and runs scored (25), is “one of the best players in the conference.”
“He’s a five-tool player,” Anderson said. “He plays a great center field with a strong arm. He can hit for average, he can hit for power and he can steal a base.”
Senior shortstop Brett Lindsay (.375, 26 RBIs) is the only other Royal with more than 13 RBIs this season.
On the mound, EMU has posted a collective 7.24 ERA — third-worst in the conference — and has dealt the fifth-most walks (127) in the ODAC despite pitching the second-fewest innings.
Junior left-hander Brenden Barrett (4-3, 3.49 ERA, 41 strikeouts in 49 innings), who tossed a complete game in EMU’s Game 2 win over Randolph-Macon, is the only qualified Royals pitcher with an ERA below 5.97. Senior right-hander John Judy started last weekend’s series opener for EMU, while junior righty Gage Riddick made his third start of the spring in Game 3 on Sunday and threw a complete game.
Anderson said Shenandoah’s coaching staff would determine on Thursday which Hornets would start on the mound this weekend between a pool of five candidates that includes Dean, Reilly Owen, Calvin Pastel, Jacob Faivre and Michael Prosperi, whom Anderson noted is coming off some arm soreness and a non-serious illness.
Dean, who is second in the ODAC with a 2.38 ERA and was the Hornets’ only all-conference pitcher, has been SU’s top weekend starter all season. Faivre, a freshman right-hander who has a 2.77 ERA in 26 innings, was slated to start Game 2 of the tournament’s opening round on May 7 but was pulled after he “felt a little something” in his triceps in warmups, Anderson said.
Pastel, who was originally scheduled to start the if-needed third game against Hampden-Sydney, was bumped up on short notice, leaving Owen to pitch Game 3 last Sunday in a winning effort.
