For the first time in Scott Yoder’s college football experience, he and his Shenandoah University program aren’t sure what to expect when the Hornets take the field for today’s season opener at Bridgewater.
That’s the product of holding a football season in a pandemic, when nothing is guaranteed, plans can change in a blink and most semblance of normal has been tossed aside. SU heads into its opener against the defending Old Dominion Athletic Conference champs, which was added late last week as a replacement for the Hornets’ canceled game against Washington and Lee, with little information on the Eagles.
“There’s no film traded, nobody’s played, so you’re guessing. We’re really guessing,” Yoder said on Wednesday. “I’m sure they’re looking at our two-deep [roster] and we’re looking at their two-deep thinking, ‘Oh, we’re gonna figure something magical out,’ and we’re not.
“So the focus has tried to be on what can we do? What can Shenandoah do to get better? That’s such a coaching cliché but I think it’s true, and in these times when you can’t control so much, let’s do that. How can we get better and how can we set ourselves [up where] two weeks from now we’re even better than we were today?”
Bridgewater was the top dog in the ODAC in 2019, when it went a perfect 8-0 in conference play and 10-0 during the regular season before falling in the first round of the Division III playoffs. The Eagles remain under the guidance of longtime head coach Michael Clark (he’ll step away after his 26th season with Bridgewater, and 41st year overall, this spring), but many of the players who played key roles in BC’s run last year have since graduated.
That list includes quarterback Jay Scroggins and linebacker Re’Shaun Myers, who were named the ODAC’s offensive and defensive players of the year in 2019.
Yoder was unsure on Wednesday who exactly would be taking the quarterback snaps for the Eagles this weekend, though he said SU was anticipating that responsibility would fall to either senior Matt Lawton or junior Noah Beckley. Those two combined to attempt just 29 passes in relief of Scroggins last season.
“We are preparing for an athletic quarterback, so we’re preparing for a guy that when it breaks down, he’s gonna make plays outside of the pocket,” Yoder said. “That’s a little bit of research on our part but that’s also a little bit of worst-case scenario. In this day and age, that’s just what you’ve got to get ready for.”
Bridgewater receiver Viante Tucker, the ODAC’s 2019 Rookie of the Year, does return for the Eagles, as does junior Devonte Smith (30 receptions, 481 yards, four touchdowns in 2019), BC’s second-leading receiver last season.
But Bridgewater’s greatest offensive weapon might be senior running back Demetreus Jalepes, who has rushed for 1,626 yards and 16 TDs in three seasons and ran for 125 yards and a score against the Hornets in 2019.
“With a quarterback that hasn’t had a lot of snaps in ODAC play, I think they’re gonna ride the tailback, who’s a good player,” said Yoder, whose defense allowed 416.5 yards per game last season and 186.3 yards rushing per contest (next to last in the conference) but boasts good experience and depth on its defensive line this spring. “We played against [Jalepes] last year. He’s very efficient, very productive, and you’ve got to tackle well. He’s just a classic ODAC running back where if you don’t do your job, he’s gonna take it to the house.”
Shenandoah’s offense, which has been the premier passing unit in the ODAC in recent seasons, has battled inconsistency this preseason, Yoder said, and plans to give sophomore QB Zack Mathis his first collegiate start against Bridgewater. Mathis has plenty of weapons around him and will lead the Hornets against a largely unknown quantity in Bridgewater’s defense, which led the ODAC in several categories in 2019, including scoring defense, total defense and sacks.
Five of the six Eagles who earned first or second team all-conference honors last season were seniors, including Myers, the two-time ODAC Defensive Player of the Year, and fellow linebacker Gary Ramey Jr.
“That’s probably the biggest mystery just because I think they lost eight seniors off, statistically, the best defense in the ODAC,” Yoder said. “A lot of new faces in new places and we’re just trying to figure out what that means for us. [Clark has] been there forever. He’s gonna do a good job. They’re gonna be well-coached and we know what they’re gonna be like, and they probably know just as much about us, so let’s drive down [Interstate] 81 and see what’s going on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.