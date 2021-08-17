WINCHESTER — When it comes to the opening days of football practice, the Shenandoah University football team will gladly take sweating over shivering from here on out.
The Hornets held their first practice in pads on Monday at Shentel Stadium and fifth overall. SU’s coaches worked approximately 117 players hard as they made their way through various physical and conditioning drllls and game simulations, but it felt good to be doing what’s been normal throughout their scholastic football careers, and that’s starting practice under a hot August sun. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hornets did not play last fall and opened their five-game “spring” season in February.
“It’s refreshing,” said SU senior defensive back and Millbrook graduate Trammell Anthony, standing on the Shentel Stadium artificial turf with beads of sweat on his face. “It’s nice to be here in the fall when it’s warm, starting things like normal like back when I was a sophomore and not my junior year, when it was cold. My junior year, we knew we’d only have [five] games and we didn’t really have a [preseason] camp.”
SU — which opens it season on Sept. 4 at home against Methodist — will return to playing a normal 10-game schedule this year. The Hornets went 1-4 against a schedule made up entirely of Old Dominion Athletic Conference teams in the spring. Three of SU’s games took place against Bridgewater, the last of which took place on ODAC Championship Weekend. The Eagles won the fifth-place game 22-14.
NCAA Division III granted all fall athletes an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19, but SU ninth-year head coach Scott Yoder said on Aug. 9 that most of the team’s seniors chose to graduate and not return to the program. The Hornets have approximately 50 new recruits after they opened the spring with just 88 players. SU’s roster number is down from the all-time high of 148 the Hornets opened camp with in 2019 but comparable to the 120 people that practiced in the fall in 2020.
Yoder said the team lost a lot of sophomores and juniors during the pandemic, which created hardships with finances, online learning and schedule adjustments. Yoder noted that SU opened July of 2020 thinking it was going to play that fall, but a few weeks later, the season was postponed until the spring and not everyone could rearrange their academic schedule based on the possibility of spring football.
“I think the quality of the young person’s experience was drastically different, and that affected retention in a way we had not seen before,” Yoder said.
SU senior running back Rashadeen Byrd Jr., an All-ODAC Second Team selection in the spring, said the team is “completely different from what it used to be” since before the pandemic, but he’s looking forward to seeing what the numerous new faces can bring to the table.
“A lot of the younger guys we’ve got on offense and defense, they’re studs,” Byrd Jr said. “It’s going to look good this year. We’re kind of brushing last year off. We took that hit to the chin, and we’re coming out here and we’re working every day.”
Byrd said the limited preparation prior to last season definitely made it hard for the Hornets to execute their best once the games started. While Yoder is grateful to all the administrators who helped his team get the chance to play last spring considering that so many colleges across the country didn’t, he felt like the roster changes and the overall upheaval created by COVID-19 didn’t result in the best product on the field.
“If you looked at ODAC football in the spring, it was good, it was competitive, but it was not the quality that all of us were used to in the past because I think every institution was dealing with this,” Yoder said. “What I’m looking forward to with our kids is getting them back to that quality experience that they’ve worked hard for and they’ve had in the past but was taken away from them. Last year was so abnormal. We got to practice in the fall, but only as a split-squad. The team was never together full time until the end of January.”
Monday featured all of SU’s players together and looked like any normal football practice someone might see before March of 2020. By announcing in May that it was requiring all the school’s students, coaches and staff involved in athletics to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Aug. 1, SU hoped to make athletics relatively normal in 2021-22.
On Monday, Yoder said a high percentage of the Hornets’ football program is vaccinated. He said those who have a vaccine exemption for things like medical or religious reasons will be periodically tested for COVID-19.
Yoder said on Monday that overall, the first five days of camp “went as smoothly as it could have.”
“Watching it live, I thought there was some really good things,” Yoder added. “I thought there was some things that we’ve got to correct, and I thought there was some things for the first time doing them, were decent. I like where we’re at, but we’ve got a long way to go.”
Though the spring season wasn’t an easy one to evaluate, Yoder said the Hornets “need to get back to playing a high level of football.” SU went 23-17 (14-14 ODAC) and did not have a losing season from 2016-19.
“We’ve got to have that mindset to finish,” Anthony said. “We were in games [in the spring]. We’ve just got to finish.”
The Hornets went back-and-forth at quarterback between junior Zack Mathis and Chris Sonnenberg last year, with each participating in four games and each receiving multiple starts. Sonnenberg is no longer with SU, so Mathis (60 of 95, 534 yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions in the spring) is the most experienced quarterback on SU’s roster. He helped guide SU to 283.8 yards and 18.4 points per game in the spring, both sixth out of the eight competing teams in the ODAC. Mathis will have to compete to win the job in preseason camp, though.
Yoder — who provided an overview of the team on Aug. 9 — thinks whoever plays QB will like the weapons he has at his disposal.
“I think that at the skill positions, receivers and running backs, we are as deep and as talented as we’ve ever been,” Yoder said.
At running back, Byrd Jr. had 69 carries for 297 yards (4.3 average) and led the ODAC with eight rushing touchdowns in the spring. Junior Gary Garlic had 21 carries for 63 yards (3.0 average).
The Hornets feature five receivers who caught at least eight passes last year. The slot receivers are senior Ethan Bigbee (16 catches, 127 yards), junior Bryar Wheeler (nine catches, 92 yards) and sophomore Quincy Snead. The outside receivers are senior Brant Butler (11 catches, 96 yards, two TDs); junior Miles Moore, who did not play last year to focus on track (he won the ODAC 100 title) but caught 10 passes for 223 yards and two TDs as a freshman; senior Austin Ragan (eight catches, 96 yards); and junior Caleb Reedy (eight catches, 74 yards).
Candidates to play at tight end are junior Mac Padgett and senior Frank Tanner.
The offensive line features returning starters Zach Morris, a senior left guard, sophomore center Noah Temme, and sophomore right tackle David Munoz. The Hornets allowed only five sacks last year despite passing the ball nearly 38 times per game.
The defense will feature either a four-man or three-man front depending on the situation and the opponent. The Hornets ranked fifth in the ODAC in yards per game allowed (359.8) and sixth in points per game allowed (29.0) in the spring.
The defensive line includes senior tackle Mason Caldwell, who earned Second Team All-ODAC honors after recording 28 tackles (11 solo) in the spring; senior Jaden Rogers (17 tackles); senior Jordan Rice (16 tackles); sophomore tackle Dallas Khalil (11 tackles), senior twins David and William Skinner; and sophomore defensive end Ethan Brown.
“We feel like we’re going to roll out there with a pretty strong defensive line, as strong as we’ve ever had,” Yoder said.
SU returns senior Ben Burgan, the ODAC’s second-leading tackler (56, 35 solo) and a Second Team All-ODAC selection at linebacker. Senior David Agyei (39 tackles) and senior Jahquan Collins (21 tackles) also return at linebacker.
Yoder feels SU will have a good secondary, but the group lacks experience. Anthony (16 tackles), who will play cornerback, headlines the group.
SU’s special teams features the team’s only First Team All-ODAC player from the spring in senior Patrick Ritchie. He averaged an-ODAC 35.2 yards per punt on 25 attempts. He also converted all 11 of his extra points and made his one field goal attempt.
SU has a scrimmage on Saturday at Stevenson University in Owings Mills, Md. Catholic University will also take part in the scrimmage.
(1) comment
After 8 seasons under this HC ... the Hornets are 21-31 in the ODAC and 36-39 overall.
Will this put fans in the stands?
Is it time for a new HC?
