At the end of a phone interview last November to recap the Shenandoah University football team’s 2021 season — a story that would put heavy emphasis on the team’s 22 seniors — Hornets head coach Scott Yoder made a joking request.
“Tell them we’d love to have them another year,” said Yoder, knowing that senior linebackers David Agwei and Jahquan Collins were about to be interviewed, as well.
With NCAA Division III granting an extra year of eligibility to athletes in response to time lost due to COVID-19 in the fall of 2020, the designation of “senior” on a roster doesn’t necessarily mean that athlete’s time is up. And because of that extra year, a Hornets team that won its most games in 17 years last fall stands a pretty good chance of being even better in 2022.
Ten of the 22 players who were honored on senior day prior to last year’s season-ending upset of Old Dominion Athletic Conference champion Washington & Lee (5-0 league mark coming in) have decided to return to the Hornets this year, including seven starters. (Nine of them are listed as grad students.) SU is coming off a 7-3 season overall (its most wins since 2004) and a 3-3 record in the ODAC.
The Hornets held their first practice of the season on Thursday at Shentel Stadium with 135 players on the field, 18 more than they had to open last year.
Yoder never suspected he’d have so much talent coming back this season.
“I was pleasantly surprised by that,” Yoder said. “I think our graduate programs gave guys some options that maybe some schools might not have. This is probably two years in the making because of all the uncertainty.
“We wanted kids to do what was right for them. I’m glad guys can take advantage of it and get to play as much college football as you can, because it’s a limited time.”
Second Team All-ODAC running back Rashadeen Byrd Jr. is one of the Hornet standouts taking advantage of the extra year of COVID eligibility. Byrd was already planning on pursuing his master’s degree as a grad student at SU this year. After talking with his mother, he decided he could do both.
“She was like, ‘If you have the ability to play the game that you love longer, you should do that,’” Byrd said.
Byrd said another reason why he came back is because he thought the Hornets were capable of being even better in 2022.
“I felt like we left a lot on the table after that season,” Byrd said. “It’s kind of like a revenge tour for us [with the teams SU lost to], and I definitely wanted to be a part of it. After beating the ODAC champs, we looked at each other and were like, ‘We have a lot left that we could do.’”
Defensive lineman Mason Caldwell — who earned First Team All-ODAC honors last year — said he started thinking about playing a fifth year as soon as NCAA Division III made its extra eligibilty announcement. Like Byrd, Caldwell also was planning on attending SU as a grad student this year so he could get his MBA.
“It’s especially great to come back after the team had such a great year last year and not having to end on that,” Caldwell said. “I think the year we had last year definitely drew a lot of guys back. I think we have a great team to do something this year.”
Yoder is now entering his 10th year as head coach, and the Hornets are entering their 11th year of ODAC football. SU has never finished higher than fourth in the league in that time, but the Hornets have plenty of reasons to believe they can change that trend and perhaps even contend for the ODAC title. SU not only brings back 10 players who could have left the program entirely, but overall, the Hornets bring back seven all-ODAC players and 15 players who ended the year as starters.
Yoder said there can be a fine line between winning and losing, noting that the Hornets went 4-1 in one-score games (eight points or less) last year, with a 2-1 mark in close ODAC games.
“It’s so slight and so competitive. Can you win those one-score games?” Yoder said. “We’ve got to find a way to [contend] deeper into the conference season and not stub our toe early.
“I think our guys know that if we stay healthy and we play well, that we’ll have a chance to win quite a few games this fall. That’s what we’re kind of geared towards.”
Yoder said the Hornets got off to a good start with Thursday’s practice, which mostly focused on conditioning.
“We’ve got a long way to go,” Yoder said. “But I think we’ve got a really good group. I think we should have high expectations.”
With the addition of Averett, each ODAC team will play a seven-game conference schedule this year.
SU brings back nine starters from a defense that ranked fourth in the ODAC in scoring defense (22.2 points per game) and fifth in total defense (380.9) but tied for second in takeaways (16). The only starters who aren’t back are Collins (34 tackles) and all-ODAC cornerback and Millbrook graduate Trammell Anthony (40 tackles, three pass breakups, one interception). Now in his 19th year as an assistant coach overall, Kalvin Oliver takes over as defensive coordinator for the departed Brock McCullough.
The Hornets honored three starting defensive linemen on senior day last year, and each of them are back as graduate students. In addition to Caldwell (50 tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks), SU brings back Jordan Rice (36 tackles, 8.5 for loss, Third Team All-ODAC) and Jaden Rogers (35 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks). Junior Ethan Brown (16 tackles) also returns up front.
The linebacking corps features another graduate student in Ben Burgan, who was only selected to the ODAC Second Team by the league’s coaches but was named First Team All-America by the American Football Coaches Association. Burgan led NCAA Division III with a program-record 136 tackles (74 solo) and also had a team-high 14 tackles for loss. Agyei (74 tackles, six pass breakups, two interceptions) also is back.
“Our front seven is going to be as strong as we’ve ever had,” Yoder said.
The secondary features a trio of returning junior starters in safety Ahvyon Boothe (68 tackles, three pass breakups), safety/cornerback Quante Redd (47 tackles, four interceptions) and cornerback Keyshawn Wilder (23 tackles, three interceptions). Sophomore cornerback Sean Perry is back on the team after missing the 2021 fall season. He played in three games and made eight tackles in the five-game spring 2021 season.
On offense, SU ranked fifth in the ODAC in scoring (24.6 points per game) and fifth in total yards per game (356.9).
At quarterback, Yoder has his best situation as far as experience since Hayden Bauserman’s career finished in 2018. Sophomore Steven Hugney earned ODAC Offensive Rookie of the Year honors last year, completing 141 of 248 passes for 1,615 yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while sometimes sharing time with Zack Mathis, who is serving as a volunteer coach with the Hornets.
The Hornets lost First Team All-ODAC wide receiver Brant Butler (he’s also helping out as a volunteer coach), but graduate student Ethan Bigbee is taking advantage of his extra year. He was SU’s second-leading receiver with 47 catches for 476 yards (10.1 average) and five TDs last year. Seniors Bryar Wheeler (five catches, 52 yards) and Caleb Reedy (nine catches, 191 yards, one TD) are other experienced receivers, and junior Broden Domenico is expected to take on a big role as a slot receiver.
At running back, Byrd rushed 185 times for 820 yards (4.4 average) and 11 TDs and had 16 catches for 77 yards last year. Senior Gary Garllc had 51 carries for 217 yards and two TDs, and sophomore Keshawn Toran will look to build off a freshman season in which he had 21 carries for 72 yards in three games before suffering a season-ending injury.
At tight end, SU brings back sophomore Carter Runyon (Third Team All-ODAC last year) and grad student Mac Padgett. The Hornets also return three returning starting offensive linemen in juniors David Munoz (Second Team All-ODAC, right tackle), Dominic Gulli (right guard) and Noah Temme (center). Senior Matthew Reese and grad student David Skinner also have significant experience on the line.
On special teams, the Hornets are still figuring out who will replace Patrick Ritchie, who stood out as a punter and kicker.
The Hornets open their season on Sept. 3 at Methodist after scrimmaging at Gettysburg on Aug. 27.
