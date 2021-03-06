WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University football fans aren't used to watching the Hornets play in the spring or on Friday nights, and they're definitely not used to seeing the number that appeared under "Hornets" on the scoreboard on Friday.
On a frigid night, Hampden-Sydney College defeated Shenandoah 26-0 at Shentel Stadium to hand the Hornets their first shutout since a 38-0 loss to North Carolina Wesleyan on Nov. 6, 2010.
SU — which averaged 33.6 points per game last season — couldn't find any sort of rhythm on offense in falling to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
One week after gaining only 33 rushing yards on 19 attempts, the Hornets managed only 16 yards on 19 attempts. Overall, SU was held to a measly 130 total yards and six first downs by the Tigers (2-0, 2-0), whose 3-3 stack defense posted its second straight shutout. H-SC recorded 388 yards, including 222 rushing on 58 attempts.
SU trailed only 6-0 at the half, but the Tigers scored two touchdowns in the first three minutes of the second half thanks to a 65-yard touchdown pass and a failed recovery of the ensuing pooch kickoff, which set the Tigers up at the SU 18.
Three plays later, Tanner Bernard (12 of 20 passes for 166 yards) threw a 16-yard TD pass to Dillon Costello — who caught all three of Bernard's TD passes as part of a nine-catch, 133-yard night. A two-point conversion run by Melik Frost (21 carries for 76 yards and a TD) made it 20-0, which proved to be more than enough.
While the Hornets' defense had its issues, SU's offensive woes were the most glaring problem. The Hornets had six straight drives (one was just before the half) in which their starting field position was no worse than their own 40-yard line. They got within 30 yards of the end zone on three of those possessions, but came up short every time.
SU head coach Scott Yoder noted earlier this week that the Hornets don't see the 3-3 stack often, but in a Zoom call Friday night he made it clear that the Tigers' style of defense wasn't the issue.
"This was not about scheme," Yoder said. "They played better than we did when our offense was on the field. We struggled to link plays together in drives. That was the difference. They could have played any front they wanted.
"They were playing faster than us, they were getting off blocks. We played a lot of different sets tonight, we played a lot of different guys. We've got to find a formula to move the football. We've played two games, and we've struggled to consistently move the football in both of them, and that's not a winning success formula."
Yoder felt the Hornets had a few good rushes, but it's clear that SU is going to have to get creative if it wants to kickstart its running game. Rashadeen Byrd led the Hornets with 14 yards on eight carries, with one of those attempts netting 11 yards.
"Where we are as a program, we're not a strap-it-up, you know we're running, they know we're running, we're just going to blow you off the ball team," Yoder said. "We've got to have an effective run game to keep people on their toes and not just be able to pass rush all the time.
"We missed some open throws. We couldn't run it, we couldn't throw it. It's disappointing, because in the first half, I thought it was really back-and-forth, and it was two teams feeling each other out. Credit to Hampden-Sydney, who took it to us from [the end] of the first half and throughout the second."
For much of the first half, the Hornets and Tigers did go toe-to-toe with each other. SU punted on its first three drives, but the Hornets twice stopped the Tigers on fourth down in SU territory, once on a fourth-and-1 run up the middle from the 45 and a second time when Jared Hunt snuffed out a swing pass on fourth-and-2 to drop Costello for a five-yard loss at the 45.
The game's first nine possessions ended without a score, and a 10th seemed to be in the works when a 53-yard punt by Patrick Ritchie was downed at the H-SC 2-yard line with 8:20 left in the first half.
But then the Tigers turned to their run game, keeping the ball on the ground for 13 of 17 plays on a drive that resulted in the game's first points. It ended with Bernard throwing a 13-yard slant to Costello with just 35 seconds left in the first half (the extra-point kick failed).
H-SC used three backs on the drive, and the Tigers did a good job of not making it obvious where the runner was going to go, or who it was going to get it with quick changes of direction and Bernard's movements with the ball after taking snaps in the shotgun.
"They had a lot of eye candy, and that was one thing we needed to be better at," said SU free safety Trammell Anthony, who felt players on the defense might have been trying to do too much at times and weren't always disciplined. "Just focusing on our assignment, doing our job.
"I know specifically for me, I needed to maintain outside leverage on a couple plays where I bit inside and they sent [runners] outside."
SU made H-SC work for success at the end of the first half, then made things far too easy for the Tigers at the start of the second half.
Costello had no one near him when Bernard connected with him running left to right 17 yards downfield, and he sprinted the rest of the way untouched for a 65-yard TD to make it 12-0 with 13:41 left in the third quarter (the two-point conversion failed).
The Hornets then failed to field Jack Breedlove's pooch kickoff to the right side, which hit the ground near the SU 30. The ball bounced about 10 yards and was recovered at the Hornet 18, setting up the third Bernard to Costello TD pass.
"We don't field the kick, and we give it right back to them," Yoder said. "We had a special teams meeting about the wind, and what that would do to kicks. They weren't kicking the ball really deep. They hadn't shown that on film. We knew that pooches were in play [from H-SC].
"We were prepared for what was going to happen, but we [didn't execute]. We've got to get that corrected. We're too smart to let something like that happen."
Down 20-0, the Hornets did cover up Breedlove's ensuing grounded kickoff up the middle at midfield, which led to excellent chances for them to get back into the game.
On the first one, SU drove 41 yards to the 9, but SU quarterback Zack Mathis (15 of 27 for 114 yards and one interception) barely threw the ball into the ground toward the right after getting pressured on fourth-and-5 by the Tigers' Phil Pullen.
The Hornets then forced a three-and-out, and a 15-yard interference penalty on a fair catch attempt of a punt by Yuri Smaltz at the Tigers' 35 moved the ball to the 20. But two plays later, Mathis threw the ball into traffic over the middle and was picked off by Peyton Carneal, who returned the interception 12 yards to the 28.
The Tigers responded with a 72-yard TD drive to finish the scoring with 14:56 to go in the game.
"We've got to cash it in," said Yoder of the red-zone opportunities. "We didn't hit a lot of explosive plays tonight, and traditionally, that's really helped us.
"We've got to put points on the board. We're not going to win 7-3. That's not going to happen. Big picture, we've got to be able to move the ball effectively. Whether it's March, August, November, I don't care. We've got to move the ball."
For SU, Ben Burgan had 12 tackles, Mason Caldwell had 10 and Jack Swope had eight and one sack. Each player had two tackles for loss.
The Hornets are off next week and will next play at 6:30 p.m. on March 19 at home against Randolph-Macon.
