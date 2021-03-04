A slow start in its season opener and, consequently, to the condensed spring season wasn’t quite what Shenandoah University’s football team had hoped for in its return action for the first time in 15 months. But the Hornets are eager to push forward as they prepare for their home opener against Hampden-Sydney at 7 p.m. tonight.
“It’s very important,” Hornets sophomore quarterback Zack Mathis said on Wednesday of playing well and picking up a win this week following a 27-21 loss to Bridgewater on Saturday that did not count toward the Old Dominion Athletic Conference standings. “We’re very excited to get back out there after last week. Just taking it week-by-week knowing that it’s a shortened season and every game mzatters. We’re definitely fired up to get out there.”
Shenandoah (0-1) has a short week to prep for Hampden-Sydney (1-0, 1-0 ODAC), which is coming off a 21-0 win over Southern Virginia on Saturday, though junior safety Trammell Anthony said having one less day of practice this week has sharpened the Hornets’ focus. The hope is that the first-game jitters that contributed largely to SU’s sluggish start against Bridgewater are now out of the way.
The Hornets, one of the ODAC’s highest-scoring offenses in recent years, were uncharacteristically ineffective in their spring debut. Shenandoah, which was breaking in a first-year starting QB (Mathis), went three-and-out on its first five possessions against Bridgewater, an ineptitude that head coach Scott Yoder said on Wednesday put the Hornets’ defense in some tough spots and helped bury SU in a 21-0 hole before the offense finally came alive with less than two minutes left in the first half.
Despite the poor start, there were some positives sprinkled throughout Saturday’s performance. Yoder said a handful of players on both sides of the ball who were seeing their first real collegiate action played well and that SU actually got stronger as the game went on. The Hornets nearly rallied all the way back from that three-touchdown deficit, pulling within 24-21 on a long touchdown pass from Mathis to Nick Rauchwarg with 14:05 to play.
The Hornets actually had a chance to score the go-ahead TD in the final minutes, but Mathis was intercepted deep in Bridgewater territory.
“I hope our team saw that if we clean this stuff up and play 60 minutes of football, we’re gonna be in a great spot,” said Yoder, who added that his team didn’t panic and credited that to a group of experienced players for that. “… Certainly people were disappointed with how we were playing but that’s gonna happen for spells at a time. We’ve just got to work so it’s not a 28-minute spell. We’re not good enough to overcome that.”
It was encouraging for the Hornets that their mid-game turnaround didn’t require any major overhauls and was simply the product of shaking off the rust and finding a groove. SU’s offense finished with 250 yards (a significantly low number by its standards but not bad considering the team had just 13 yards before beginning a touchdown drive with 1:37 left in the first half) and the defense allowed just 85 of Bridgewater’s 372 yards after halftime.
“We have a lot of people that can make plays for us, so that was a really big thing knowing that we didn’t have to make too many adjustments and we came out and played like that,” said Anthony, a former Millbrook High School standout. “That was very encouraging. And we always get after it on both sides of the ball, but being able to dominate defensively is something I hope we can take pride in in these next couple of games.”
Against Hampden-Sydney, Shenandoah will face an offense quarterbacked by a Division II transfer, coming off a balanced performance against Southern Virginia (185 yards passing, 157 rushing) and trying to shake off a ball security problem that left H-SC with a minus-16 turnover margin in 2019.
Junior QB Tanner Bernard, who passed for 2,336 yards and 15 touchdowns in 16 career games at UVA-Wise, completed 23 of 33 passes for 185 yards and an interception in his first DIII start with Hampden-Sydney. Yoder said Bernard “jumps off the film.”
The Tigers lost top receiving threat Major Morgan to graduation but did return their next five leading pass catchers from a season ago, including versatile running back Kaleb Smith, who plays all over the field and caught 10 balls for 82 yards last week.
Though Yoder said freshman tailback Melik Frost (53 yards, two TDs) looked productive on the ground against Southern Virginia, Anthony said the Hornets, who lead the ODAC in interceptions since 2015, are anticipating Hampden-Sydney’s traditional pass-first style on Friday.
“I feel comfortable being a DB with the guys that we have back there to protect against the pass,” Anthony said. “And then also our D-line, I feel very good about pressuring the quarterback, making him force throws and everything like that.”
Hampden-Sydney’s defense, which allowed 36.5 points per game in 2019, limited Southern Virginia to just 152 yards en route to its first shutout since 2014. Yoder said the Tigers are once again running a 3-3 stack defense, a scheme Shenandoah doesn’t see often.
The Tigers’ front six are the defense’s greatest strength, Yoder said, particularly an experienced linebacker group led by senior Brendan Weinberg and junior Stephen Cash.
“When you play that 3-3 stack, that zeroed defensive nose guard who’s right over the center is really important, and they’re playing two guys there right now who are very, very productive,” Yoder said. “That guy could wreak havoc on you if you’re not ready for it.”
Yoder added that Shenandoah would have a “great day” offensively if it can get the ball to its playmakers in space.
“If it’s our receivers vs. their secondary, I think the advantage swings our way,” Yoder said. “But we’ve got to do a lot right to get those situations to happen and take advantage of them.”
SU has a set of proven receivers who have caught a lot of passes in recent seasons, and Rauchwarg (five receptions for 101 yards, two TDs vs. Bridgewater) emerged as another weapon last week.
“A lot of the guys have proven that once we get them the ball, good things are gonna happen,” said Mathis, who completed 24 of 35 passes for 217 yards in his first start. “I think just not stopping ourselves and [making] Hampden-Sydney have to make the plays is gonna be good for us.”
