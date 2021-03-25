Shenandoah University’s football team will have the rare opportunity to play the same team twice in one season when the Hornets travel to Bridgewater at 7 p.m. tonight.
SU is certainly hoping the second trip down Interstate 81 ends better than the first. The Hornets (0-3, 0-2 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference) left Bridgewater on Feb. 27 having been dealt a 27-21 loss that didn’t factor into the conference standings.
Shenandoah senior tight end Jack Massie said this week that the Hornets are a “more complete” team than they were a few weeks ago, and much of this past week of practice focused on building on the positives they saw in a 53-38 loss to unbeaten Randolph-Macon last week, a game the Hornets led going into the fourth quarter.
“It’s unknown to get the chance to play the same team twice,” Massie said on Wednesday of a rematch with Bridgewater (2-1, 1-1). “It’s nice that we get another shot at them. The first one didn’t go quite the way we wanted but we did a lot of good things there as well. We’ve come a long way since then, so we’re excited about the opportunity that we have. … I think it just intensifies the matchup even more and brings more energy to the game, getting to play them twice.”
At the very least, Shenandoah should know a bit more about a Bridgewater squad that had graduated so much talent off the 2019 squad that won the ODAC title and entered this spring as a relative unknown to head coach Scott Yoder and the Hornets.
But more valuable than getting a better grasp on their opponent, Yoder said, has been the Hornets getting to know themselves.
“In some ways that feels like it’s lightyears away because we’re a very different team,” Yoder said of Round 1 with Bridgewater. “We have gelled a little bit better. And I’m sure they would say the same thing: they know more about themselves and they’ve bettered and they’ve sharpened themselves with competition.”
While Bridgewater, which last played on March 12 (a 26-16 win over Ferrum), has the benefit of a bye week, Yoder said on Wednesday the Hornets were “still licking their wounds” from last week’s loss to Randolph-Macon.
It wasn’t all bad for SU against the Yellow Jackets, though. A Hornets offense that had been largely stagnant through the first two games set season highs in points, total yards (336) and rushing yards (141), and a defense that has been emphasizing turnovers snagged a pair of interceptions that led to 14 points (senior safety Daquan Pridget returned one of those pickoffs for a touchdown).
Yoder said he was “pleasantly surprised” by the emergence of Shenandoah’s running game, spearheaded by a 143-yard, three-touchdown effort from tailback Rashadeen Byrd Jr. against R-MC.
Despite the increase in production, Shenandoah still fell behind the Yellow Jackets 14-0 to continue a trend of slow starts that has plagued it this spring. In the first matchup against Bridgewater, the Hornets trailed 21-0 before rallying and ultimately falling short.
“When you have a series of short plays it’s tough to find your rhythm, get everybody working well together,” Massie said. “But you string a couple plays together and stick a good drive, you can learn a lot and you get in a good rhythm, and I think that is what carries on the rest of the game [against Randolph-Macon]. Finding that is a big help.”
A change at quarterback last week seemed to help Shenandoah find that rhythm, as sophomore Chris Sonnenberg came on in relief of Zack Mathis in the second quarter and threw for 176 yards and a late touchdown. Yoder said Wednesday that Sonnenberg would likely start against Bridgewater this week, though he said the Hornets would continue to use whichever QB can most efficiently run the offense.
Whoever is quarterbacking the offense will be without one of SU’s top weapons — Yoder said senior receiver Jake Wallace broke his hand in last week’s loss and is done for the spring — and will face a Bridgewater defense that held Shenandoah to 250 total yards, including just 13 yards through the first 28 minutes.
“We’ll give them a ton of credit, they beat us straight up, but we were not helping ourselves,” Yoder said. “We weren’t playing well. We weren’t executing together. We talk about 11 guys doing their 1/11th on every play, we didn’t have a ton of that. We need to avoid that. And before you can win a football game you’ve got to not lose one. We’ve certainly found our ways to lose them this year.”
A Shenandoah defensive unit that has been the conference’s most porous against the run (247.3 rushing yards allowed per game) has its attention turned this week to Bridgewater running back Demetrius Jalepes (250 yards rushing, three TDs this spring).
“Over the last three weeks we know that we have to stop the run,” Pridget said. “We have grown from last year in the secondary, being able to stop the pass, but as a secondary we have to be able to stop the run, too. And that’s as a whole defensive unit.
“[Jalepes is] not the kid that’s gonna try to make you miss,” Pridget added, “he’s just gonna hit his hole and when he hits it, he’s just full-speed on. That’s what makes him stand out. He’s not shifty, he’s just gonna run.”
Bridgewater, which averages 22 points and 322.3 yards per game, does a good job spreading the ball around in the passing game (three receivers have at least eight receptions and 124 yards), and the Eagles are using two quarterbacks in Matt Lawton and Noah Beckley. Lawton (383 yards, three touchdowns, one interception) has done most of the passing for Bridgewater this spring, while Beckley (127 yards rushing) is the team’s second-leading rusher.
“We have to be aware of that because if we go in and we’re worrying about one quarterback and his playing style, I have to be aware when the other quarterback comes in because that changes their offense,” Pridget said of game-planning for two QBs. “One quarterback is in for a reason and the other one comes in for a whole different package.”
