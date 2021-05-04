WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah LGBTQ Center is considering an expansion to the Winchester area, and it has launched an online survey to assess the needs of the local LGBTQ community.
The survey can be accessed at: https://tinyurl.com/z8p28wyr
Based in Staunton, the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center connects LGBTQ people with support services, safe spaces and affirming health care providers. It also provides educational outreach, hosts support groups and community events, and advocates for LGBTQ rights to lawmakers.
The organization is considering bringing a satellite organization/center to the Winchester area. The local AIDS Response Effort is assisting Shenandoah LGBTQ in the effort.
ARE testing specialist Matthew Buracker said that at recent free STI (sexually transmitted infections) testing events, LGBTQ residents have complained about a lack of community and difficulty finding helpful resources.
Buracker said people should respond to the survey by May 16.
For more information about the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center, visit: shenlgbtqcenter.org.
(1) comment
As an LGBTQ member of the community, I think this is welcome news. We have come a long way as a society in being more accepting of people based on their sexuality or gender identity, but supportive organizations like this have the potential to save lives and make us better family and neighbors.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.