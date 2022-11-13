LEXINGTON — The Shenandoah University football team made program history on Saturday, but the Hornets had to work a lot of overtime to do it.
SU rallied for a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns and fought through two overtimes before quarterback Steven Hugney’s two-point conversion run gave the Hornets a 16-14 victory over Washington & Lee in triple overtime.
The triumph tied the program record for wins in a season with eight and clinched a third-place finish in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, SU’s highest placing since joining the league in 2012.
The Hornets (8-2, 5-2 ODAC) needed to rally after being blanked by the Generals (5-5, 3-4) for three quarters. SU scored at the beginning and end of the final period.
Facing fourth-and-goal from the 2 on the first play of the quarter, the Hornets resorted to some trickery. Receiver Bryar Wheeler got the ball and threw back to Hugney for the score. Scott Martin’s extra point cut the deficit to 14-7.
Needing a score to tie it, SU drove 75 yards after taking over with 2:54 to go. Hugney — who was named the ODAC Offensive Player of the Week on Sunday — completed 8 of 10 passes on the drive and Rashadeen Byrd raced 18 yards on a third-and-6 play from the W&L 36.
Even with all of the completions, Hugney and the Hornets faced fourth-and-goal from the 5 with 44 seconds remaining. Hugney fired a slant pass to Andre Jackson and Martin’s extra point tied the score with 40 seconds left.
Neither team could score a touchdown in overtime. SU had the ball first, but Martin missed on a 37-yarder. The Generals then had a chance to win it, but the Hornets’ Keyshawn Wilder blocked Andrew Arnold’s 36-yard attempt.
In the second overtime, Arnold missed from 25 yards out, but Martin also misfired from 41 yards out.
As per NCAA rules, that sent the game to into triple overtime where teams would run two-point conversion plays until there was a winner.
SU had the ball first and Hugney delivered. He broke a tackle, scrambled right and dove over the goal line to put the Hornets ahead by two.
On the Generals’ attempt to tie, Alex Wertz (who gained 155 yards in the game) was stopped short by the Hornets’ defense.
The stop capped a huge day in which more history was made on the SU defense. Needing 18 tackles to tie the program record, linebacker Ben Burgan had 22 stops. He finishes with 352 career tackles, four more than Michael Messick (a 2016 graduate).
David Agyei (15), Ethan Brown (13) and Corey Kidwell joined Burgan in double digits in tackles. Brown also recovered a fumble. The Generals ran the ball a whopping 65 times for 271 yards.
Hugney finished the game 29 of 52 for 228 yards with an interception. His favorite targets were Ethan Bigbee (10 catches, 81 yards) and Wheeler (7 catches, 48 yards). Byrd added 72 yards on 17 carries.
W&L took a 7-0 lead on Peter Davin’s seven-yard TD run with 23 seconds left in the first half. The Generals tacked on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Eli Hildebrandt to Andrew Bland in the third quarter.
SU’s eight wins ties the mark set by the 2003 team. The Hornets also set a mark with five conference victories.
Shenandoah will open its next season on Sept. 2 against Methodist at Shentel Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.