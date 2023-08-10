Shenandoah National Park will celebrate the annual Night Sky Festival this weekend.
Featured speakers — including amateur astronomers, National Aeronautics and Space Administration Solar System Ambassadors, and a veteran NASA astronaut — will present on topics ranging from asteroid defense to the largest known impact crater in the United States. Ranger-led programs will focus on animals that rely on dark skies, each planet’s role in the solar system, and stories told by the constellations. There will be opportunities for stargazing, constellation tours, Junior Ranger activities, and more.
Park Rangers and guest speakers will encourage visitors to gain appreciation for dark skies through a variety of special programs and activities. Programs and presentations will take place at Dickey Ridge Visitor Center (mile 4.6 on Skyline Drive), Mathews Arm Campground Amphitheater (mile 22.1), Skyland Amphitheater (mile 42.5), Byrd Visitor Center and Big Meadows (mile 51), and Loft Mountain Amphitheater (mile 79.5), according to a press release on the event.
Veteran astronaut and space scientist Tom Jones returns this year with three presentations in the Byrd Visitor Center Auditorium — “When Rocks Attack: Defending Earth from Asteroids” at 5 p.m. Saturday and “Beyond Earth: Humanity’s Future in Space” at 7 p.m. Saturday, and “Sky Walking: An Astronaut’s Journey” at 11 a.m. Sunday. He will also present “The Future of U.S. Human Spaceflight”at 9 p.m. Sunday in the Big Meadows Lodge Massanutten Room, according to the press release.
Also making a return this year is NASA Solar System Ambassador Greg Redfern. Attend Redfern’s presentations in Byrd Visitor Center Auditorium for “The Chesapeake Bay Impact Crater” at 5 p.m. Friday and Sunday and “Shenandoah Skies and the Perseids” at 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Join amateur astronomers for a “Telescope Party” at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to view stars and the Perseid meteor shower in two locations: Dickey Ridge Visitor Center with the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club, or at Big Meadows with the Rappahannock Astronomy Club, Richmond Astronomical Society, and the University of Virginia Department of Astronomy.
Artist-in-Residence Paul Atkinson will share his approach to night sky landscape photography during his program “Making Art in the Dark” at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the Byrd Visitor Center Auditorium.
This annual festival and featured speakers are sponsored by Delaware North, the park’s concessioner, and Shenandoah National Park Association. For a full list of Night Sky Festival activities, visit nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit/night-sky-festival.htm, according to the press release.
