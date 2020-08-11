Patrick Kenney has been named the new superintendent of Virginia's Shenandoah National Park and Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park.
"Shenandoah is one of the most iconic of our national park sites," National Park Service (NPS) Regional Director GayVietzke said in a new release. "Its vast size is both a treasure and a great responsibility. Shenandoah will be in good hands with Patrick, who has the experience of managing sizable operations at large parks. He will be up to the task of handling new projects that are possible thanks to the passage of the Great American Outdoors Act."
"I am honored by the opportunity to serve at Shenandoah National Park," Kenney stated. "Exceptional projects, programs, and partnerships are underway, due in large measure to the vision and the dedication of the park staff. I look forward to working on efforts to preserve the park's natural and cultural resources and enhance the visitor experience of our public lands. Shenandoah National Park has an extraordinary legacy that is in place for all seasons and for all peoples."
Kenney will also manage Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park, a partnership park in the Middletown area created in 2002. "I look forward to working with staff and outstanding partners to tell the complex stories of Cedar Creek, Belle Grove, and the Shenandoah Valley," said Kenney.
Kenney has served as the deputy superintendent of Yellowstone National Park since January 2017. He manages the operations of 2.2 million acres, a staff of approximately 800 and an annual base budget of $35 million. Prior to Yellowstone, he was named superintendent of Cape Lookout National Seashore in 2011. There he improved access to the park through the awarding of a ferry service contract, establishing two gateways and the opening of the Beaufort Visitor Information Center.
Prior to managing Cape Lookout, Kenney served as the Planning Branch Chief at the NPS Denver Service Center. He began his NPS career in 1990 at Big Cypress National Preserve as a natural resource manager. He was effective at obtaining funding and successfully completing numerous natural resource restoration projects, as well as being involved in an array of planning issues within the preserve, according to the release.
Kenney has a bachelor's degree in zoology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is a graduate of the Federal Executive Institute-Leadership for Democratic Society and is a Project Management Institute certified Project Manager. He and his wife Dyanne are looking forward to exploring the park and becoming engaged in the community.
