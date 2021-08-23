Exceedingly dry conditions have forced the closure of Shenandoah National Park’s streams and rivers to fishing, the park announced in a Friday news release.
Dry conditions have led to extremely low stream flows throughout the park, including some river sections that are completely dry, the release says.
The closure applies to all streams, including both open-to-harvest and catch-and-release waters.
Despite the recent rainfall, streams and groundwater conditions have not recovered sufficiently from the summer’s high water temperatures and minimal precipitation.
Under low-flow conditions, high water temperatures occur with hot weather, it says.
“Low flows and high temperatures create extremely stressful conditions for fish, and dissolved oxygen can decline to fatal conditions,” the release says. “Some mortalities have been documented this month. The additional stress of angling during these conditions could harm the native brook trout populations.”
While it is rare, the park has occasionally closed fishing in the past in response to similar conditions, the release says.
