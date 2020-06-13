FRONT ROYAL — Shenandoah National Park is offering more services as it continues its slow reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The entire park is now open 24 hours a day, a news release states. Campgrounds opened at noon Thursday with limited capacity to meet the Forward Virginia guidelines of a 20-foot separation between campsites to encourage distancing.
“There will be limited first come-first served sites at this time,” the news release states. “No new reservations can be made but we will honor reservations previously made.”
Additionally:
• The backcountry, including shelters and huts, will be open for overnight camping. Backcountry campers should be self-reliant and review camping regulations online or at kiosks to self-register their backcountry permits. Kiosks are located at entrance stations, Loft Mountain Wayside, north and south entry points of the Appalachian Trail, and the Old Rag Trailhead parking area. Backcountry cabins will be available for weekend rental by the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club at patc.net.
• Old Rag and Whiteoak Canyon/Cedar Run circuit trails will reopen from both Skyline Drive and the boundary. Entrance fees will be collected at the boundary trailheads unless you have a current pass, and parking will be limited to available parking spots in designated parking areas only. Vehicles parked along the roadside will be ticketed and towed.
• Boundary trailheads will reopen.
• Picnic grounds will reopen at noon. Dickey Ridge Picnic Grounds (mile 4.7) is closed and will reopen when construction activities are completed.
• The park has reopened the park store at Byrd Visitor Center (mile 51). It will operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. five days a week (Thursday through Monday.) A limited number of guests will be allowed in at one time and masks will be required.
Concession-operated services by Delaware North will open as follows, and masks will be required:
• Open now: Elkwallow Wayside (mile 24), Skyland Lodge (mile 41.7 or 42.5), Big Meadows Showers and Woodyard (mile 51), Lewis Mountain Cabins and Campstore (mile 57.2), Loft Mountain Campstore (mile 79.5)
• June 25: Big Meadows Lodge
• June 26: Loft Mountain Wayside
