As COVID-19 cases keep rising and regional transmission rates remain high, Shenandoah National Park has reinstituted a mandatory mask policy at all of its buildings.
The policy became effective Monday, a National Park Service news release explains.
The NPS is collaborating with the U.S. Public Health Service to make decisions about COVID-19 based on the latest science, the release states.
“We monitor local community levels and respond when transmission levels are high,” Superintendent Pat Kenney says in the release. “The trigger to require masking is when the majority of the counties that the Park resides in move into high transmission status.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community levels are released weekly and adjustments in park requirements will be made accordingly.
On Monday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 1,561 new COVID-19 cases statewide along with 30 new cases in the Lord Fairfax Health District.
The district covers Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren, which houses the north end of Shenandoah National Park.
Though Monday’s case count was the lowest it’s been since July 11, the district has a seven-day average of 82.9 new daily cases based on when cases were reported to the VDH.
Recent spikes brought 139 new cases on July 22 and 138 on Aug. 11 along with 124 cases on July 28 and 126 on Aug. 12. Since July 19, the district has had 11 days of 100 or more new daily cases and the seven-day average has been rising steadily since June 25.
Over the last 13 weeks, Frederick County has reported 2,480 cases and 10 deaths from the virus.
Shenandoah County has reported 1,157 cases and 13 deaths, Warren County 1,162 cases and four deaths, Winchester 732 cases and no deaths, Page County 451 cases and one death and Clarke County 388 cases and eight deaths.
Cases and deaths are attributed to the locality in which the patient has a permanent residence, not where they might have contracted the illness or been hospitalized or died.
According to the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker, Clarke has a medium transmission level, but the rest of the health district has high community levels.
Shenandoah National Park stretches across eight counties, six of which have high transmission levels as of Thursday, when the CDC updates its site. Warren, Page, Augusta, Rappahannock, Madison and Albemarle counties have high rates of transmission, while Rockingham and Greene counties have medium rates.
Across the commonwealth, all counties have a medium or high transmission rate, as of Thursday, except for those in Northern Virginia, Virginia Beach, parts of the Hampton Roads area and Brunswick and Greensville counties. The Eastern Shore has a medium level.
Until further notice, all park visitors and staff older than 2 “must wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, in all common areas and shared workspaces in buildings owned, leased, or otherwise controlled by the National Park Service, including, but not limited to, park visitor centers, administrative offices, lodges, gift shops, and restaurants,” the Shenandoah National Park release says.
“Masks must cover the nose and mouth and fit snugly around the nose and chin with no large gaps around the sides of the face,” it states. “Masks not designed to be protective, masks with ventilation valves, and face shields do not meet the requirement.”
For more information, visit nps.gov/shen. Visitors to the park are asked to follow signs and instructions from park staff and volunteers.
For COVID-19 info, go to tinyurl.com/transmission-rates or tinyurl.com/local-cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.