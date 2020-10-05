Shenandoah National Park typically sees its highest level of recreational visits during October, when leaf-peeping season is at its peak, hitting an average of 244,000 people over the last five years.
The autumn month has a history of being the busiest for the park, but based on monthly reports, October is getting a run for its money.
So far this year, Shenandoah National Park has reported more than 210,000 visits during July and August — something that hasn’t happened since the late 1990s.
“It’s kind of incredible when you look at when we were closed for some time due to COVID-19,” said Claire Comer, interpretive specialist for Shenandoah National Park.
From April 8 to May 21, the park was closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic, but recreational and non-recreational visits were still recorded to an extent. Before its total closure, Comer said, the park began closing incrementally, starting with boundary closures and later Skyline Drive.
But despite entrance fees not being collected for a period of time and an accurate visitation rate not recorded, Shenandoah National Park has seen more people this year than it did between January and August 2019.
“We had a 38% increase in July alone,” Comer said. “That’s pretty wild.”
A spike in recreational visits to the park was observed in March, when 132,738 people were reported coming through — 94,137 more people than March 2019.
According to the park’s yearly recreational visits report, this year’s was the first time March recorded more than 86,000 people since 1979.
Comer said the sharp increase “definitely” was a result of COVID-19.
“As they began to close down other recreational areas and places people were accustom to going to, people were looking for what was open and what recreational opportunities they and we were one of the few [open],” she said.
In March, Comer said, park staff noticed anecdotally a lot of people were traveling from New York and Pennsylvania and other areas being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They were looking for recreational opportunities,” she said. “We were excited about folks finding their national parks and using their national parks.”
Comer said having people discover the national parks reminded her of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s dedication speech for Shenandoah National Park in July 1936.
In Roosevelt’s speech, which can be found through the park’s Visit Skyline Drive website, the president said the park was “in the largest sense a work of conservation.”
The part of the speech that stood out most to Comer was Roosevelt’s closing sentence, when he dedicated the park for “succeeding generations of Americans for the recreation and for the re-creation which they shall find here.”
“It seems this is probably one of the greatest realizations of that dream is that people are finding recreation and re-creation in Shenandoah,” she said.
The national park is home to 200,000 acres, 500 miles of trails and 70 overlooks located throughout Skyline Drive, giving visitors plenty to explore.
Since reopening, Comer said, staff has found the park has received more first-time visitors based on phone calls and questions being asked about where to go and what to do.
“That’s all anecdotal,” she said. “But there is a new influx of folks who haven’t been to Shenandoah National Park before.”
In July, the recreational visitation was at 232,473. Last year only 167,335 people were reported to have come to the park, hitting at the average range for that month.
In August, more than 216,000 people visited the park. Hitting above 200,000 people hasn’t happened since 1998, according to the yearly report.
The increase in people stopping by Shenandoah National Park over the last few months has allowed the park to “rebound” in terms of fee collections, Comer said.
While revenue numbers were unable to be released, Comer said, the park is at the same revenue number as it was this time last year.
“Because visits are even with previous years, revenue is even with previous years,” she said. “The only [financial] impact was mitigation costs.”
Comer said that in order to keep staff and visitors safe, staff increased cleaning procedures and placed sneeze guards at entrance stations.
“All the mitigation we had to do is to help people stay safe,” she said. “We have that dual mission for recreation and preservation, and so while we are very excited about new folks finding their national park and using their national park in a time of need, we are also cautious of resource damage with the crowds we’ve had.”
When planning a trip to Shenandoah National Park, Comer said, she would encourage visitors to download the park’s app or go to its website to determine where to hike or explore.
Areas that are typically less crowded are in the northern and southern districts of the park.
When entering the park, Comer recommends going through the Rockfish Gap Entrance or Swift Run Gap Entrance to avoid long lines.
“Those are much less used,” she said.
According to the park’s yearly traffic count report, only 9.5% of visitors entered the park through the Swift Run Gap Entrance in October and roughly 6.1% entered at the Rockfish Gap Entrance.
Most traffic came from the Thornton Gap Entrance near Luray and the North Entrance at Front Royal, which is frequently backed up with traffic.
With fewer employees working at the entrances due to being unable to have two people in a kiosk, Comer said the park recently allowed entrance passes to be purchased online. By purchasing a pass in advance, visitors can avoid long lines — something that is expected in October.
“We always get a huge jump in October,” Comer said. “Typically 24 to 25% of our yearly visitation happens in October. If we again get that sort of jump, I think it will be really busy. With the wet weather we’ve had and the cold snap we’ve had, I think it’s going to be a beautiful fall.”
