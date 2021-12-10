Shenandoah National Park is implementing changes to its park fees, the park announced on Wednesday.
The decision was made after park administration reviewed public comments on its proposal to increase or establish new fees for three recreational activities, according to a park news release.
Changes will affect:
• Camping in established campgrounds
• Hiking Old Rag
• Backcountry camping
“The proposal does not include an increase in entrance fees and focuses only on specific user fees,” the release says.
The proposal was presented to the public in August and public comments were accepted for 30 days from Aug. 15 to Sept. 16, the release says. Nearly 400 comments were received, and overall feedback on the three components of the proposal was supportive.
For camping in established campgrounds, the nightly fee will increase to $30 at all campgrounds, with group sites increasing fees to $75.
“This is the first increase to campground fees since 2007,” according to the press release.
The new fee structure will take effect immediately with reservations for the upcoming season starting Dec. 16 at www.recreation.gov.
“Shenandoah National Park will use the increased revenue to fund projects and services that will benefit the visitor and contribute to the protection of Shenandoah’s natural and cultural resources,” Superintendent Patrick Kenney said in the release.
Visitors can expect new picnic tables and fire grates in the next few years because of the rate increase, Kenney said.
For Old Rag hikes, the park will implement a pilot program for a day-hiking ticket to area. This program is planned to begin in March.
The park is ironing out the specifics and will provide additional information over the winter.
The project will allow the park “to evaluate a strategy for managing this highly popular hike in Shenandoah,” Kenney says.
Its goal is providing “a high-quality visitor experience” in an area that sees high visitation, he says.
The third component of the fee changes is a fee on the existing backcountry camping permit and the establishment of an online permit system.
“Shenandoah has one of the largest backcountry permitting programs in the national park system, and most of these programs require fees,” the release says.
“Park managers continue to evaluate the public comments and develop implementation details for the backcountry camping proposal,” it says. “As was presented in August, the earliest this fee would be enacted is in 2023.”
