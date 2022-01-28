Starting March 1, Shenandoah National Park hikers who wish to use the Old Rag area (Saddle, Ridge, and Ridge Access trails) must obtain a day-use ticket in advance for visits from March-November.
Tickets will be $1, and availability will be limited to 800 daily visitors, a recent news release states.
Part of a one-year pilot, the effort aims “to improve the visitor experience and protect fragile natural resources at Old Rag, one of the Park’s most popular hiking destinations,” the release says.
“The pilot is intended to help the Park evaluate and possibly adapt to a permanent system in the future,” it says. “Park management will share its analysis after the one-year trial.”
The program follows a recent visitor-use and expectations study, which the release states indicated “significant crowding and congestion at Old Rag during certain times of the year.”
The study found that most visitors think limiting users would improve hiker experience and safety while better protecting Old Rag's rare ecological communities.
Tickets will not be available at the Old Rag fee station, and there is little cellphone coverage in the area, the release states.
Tickets may be purchased up to 30 days in advance and are valid only on the day of arrival.
“Although a total of 800 tickets will be available for each day, 400 will be released 30 days in advance and the remaining 400 will be released five days in advance,” the release says.
“A day-use ticket does not guarantee a parking spot and entrance fees still apply in addition to the day-use ticket,” the release says.
Tickets will become available at recreation.gov beginning Feb. 1
