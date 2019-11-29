WINCHESTER — Give 10 people a pound of clay each and ask them to create a bird, and you’ll likely get nine birds (everything from a hummingbird to a stork) and one horse — because that person didn’t feel like making a bird.
That’s what Alice Boysen likes to say about the art and craft of working with clay.
“We all pinch clay differently,” said Boysen, a member of the Shenandoah Potters Guild. “It’s a lot of fun.”
The public will have an opportunity to see a wide variety of creative pottery items at the guild’s 23rd annual pottery show and sale this weekend. About 15 members of the guild will share their wares.
The sale takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the War Memorial Building in Winchester’s Jim Barnett Park.
Admission and parking is free.
The goal of the Shenandoah Potters Guild’s goal is to promote the pottery heritage of the Shenandoah Valley, promote pottery as an art form and to promote and develop the technical, artistic and professional skills of its members.
In addition to bowls, plates, serving platters, teapots and mugs, the members will offer Christmas ornaments, bird houses and bird feeders.
“You can find everything,” said the 79-year-old Boysen.
Boysen creates plates and serving platters, some of which she imprints with lace or leaves.
Another guild member creates fish so realistic looking “they look like they should swimming in the river,” Boysen said.
One member finds her inspiration in the TV show “Dr. Who.”
“She makes weird, strange things,” Boysen said. “I have no idea what they are, but they’re great.”
