WINCHESTER — Sometimes, the show can’t go on.
Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre — a seasonal highlight for more than 35 years — announced Friday that it was canceling its 2020 shows due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“After careful consideration for the health and safety of our artists, patrons and community, Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre (SSMT), in partnership with university leadership, has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 summer season,” Producing Artistic Director Jeremy Scott Blaustein wrote on SSMT’s Facebook page.
SSMT is a professional summer stock theater company produced by Shenandoah Conservatory of Shenandoah University. SSMT produces three full-scale musicals each summer that are attended by thousands.
“As you may expect, this is not a decision we take lightly — this will be the first time in 37 years that we’ve not been a part of summer in the Valley! Ultimately, however, this is the best choice we can make to ensure the safety of our community and the future of our organization,” Blaustein wrote.
Scheduled to be performed this season were the musicals “Hello Dolly!,” “Sister Act” and “Cinderella.”
Current ticket holders will be contacted directly via email with opportunities to donate the value of their ticket(s) or to request a refund. Contact the Box Office via email at boxoffice@su.edu if you have questions about your order.
Blaustein wrote that SSMT organizers were working on virtual content to release sometime this summer. The nonprofit is accepting tax-deductible contributions to ensure SSMT can return in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.