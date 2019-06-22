WINCHESTER — By this time next week, Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre’s 2019 season will be underway, with two days of performances under its belt.
To audiences, the season is just getting started. But to the company’s many actors, designers, musicians, choreographers, and directors, the season started quite a while ago — little do audiences know what goes into bringing the performances to stage.
Selecting the shows
First comes the selection of the shows themselves. Selection begins about a year to two years ahead of the season, and involves many people: feedback and input from the audiences via an online survey, suggestions from the designers and directors, and consulting with the theatre faculty at Shenandoah University to ensure the selection of shows works well with the academic season’s needs. A consensus is made, and show selections are finalized by Tom Albert, artistic director for SSMT.
“We always look for a variety of shows, and we want to have one show that’s family friendly, if possible something new, and something classic. Sometimes we hit two of those with one show,” he said.
The season begins with “Ragtime,” followed by “Young Frankenstein,” and closes with “The Sound of Music.”
This year, he said they were lucky to get rights for all three shows they selected — something that often doesn’t happen.
“For ‘The Sound of Music,’ it’s been three summers that we’ve tried to get it, but finally could because a national tour just ended,” said Albert. He explained that if the touring company is performing a musical within 100 miles of their location, they are not allowed to stage the show. Each year “Phantom of the Opera” is requested by audiences, but they have been unable to stage the production because of this reason. Additionally, there are junior versions of shows that high schools are allowed to stage, and academic versions that the Conservatory can stage, but SSMT can only stage the professional version of a show.
This year’s selections bring something old and something new.
“We always try to have a diverse season, and some people will be comforted by something they recognize, but I would say try something you don’t recognize do a little research,” said Liz Albert, associate managing director of SSMT.
“‘Young Frankenstein’ is a Mel Brooks musical, so that comes with all the Mel Brooks jokes. ‘Ragtime,’ the score is so gorgeous, and it is so beautiful and the story is so timely. ‘The Sound of Music’ is a classic but also timely.”
Though some of the musicals were written during or about specific moments in history and reflect the struggles and challenges of that time period, Liz Albert says it’s interesting to look at these classics through modern eyes.
“It’s not just looking at a musical through modern eyes, it’s looking at the story it’s telling, the cultural and social repercussions of what that story was at that time, what does it say to you now. I think it’s the same for ‘Ragtime’ too, the book was written by E. L. Doctorow, in 1975, but the musical was in the late ’90s which can seem like eons ago, but it’s very relevant. Watching that story through today’s eyes, to read the newspaper in the morning and see this show at night, it’s going to resonate differently than it did in the ’90s.”
Selecting the directors and ensemble
The artistic staff — director, choreographer, music director, scenic designer, lighting designer, costume designer, etc. — are chosen in the fall, usually before Thanksgiving.
Jeremy Blaustein, a Shenandoah Conservatory alumnus, has returned to direct “Ragtime” this season. He has served as the director for several SSMT shows, including “Pirates of Penzance,” “Hairspray,” and “Mamma Mia!” He does much of the work for the SSMT productions remotely, in New York where he lives.
“I have to plan the entire production to function on paper before I make it here, which takes about six months, so that I’m able to teach the show and mount it in two weeks,” he explained.
“As many decisions as possible need to be made ahead of time. But as part of the creative process, the actors have a valued contribution that they make to the process. They have to find within themselves to make what I’ve written on my own in my bedroom in New York function. That’s where the collaboration comes in, that’s the fun part seeing it come alive.”
Along with each of the shows’ directors, SSMT starts the audition process in the spring for the ensemble, which is the group of actors they will use in each of the shows. They then hire actors for some of the principal roles.
“We audition at other colleges for people studying musical theater, we audition at big audition conferences, like the Southeastern Theatre Conference, and the A1 auditions in New York. So we see people at all stages of development and many professionals,” said Liz Albert.
Blaustein estimates they auditioned over 2,000 people for 60 to 70 roles, and that many are also done online through video auditioning.
Liz Albert explained that the reason SSMT was started in 1984 was to give Shenandoah Conservatory theater students a professional experience.
“We think it makes a better professional experience when you have lots of different people from lots of different backgrounds all mixed together, including Shenandoah students and alumni,” she said.
“Students here compete for all of the roles, behind the scenes and on stage, so it gives them that professional experience of having to win a job. We’re happy to have a lot of our students and see their development. They say they learn leaps and bounds during the summer, and come back to the academic year and apply what they’ve learned.”
With the vast differences between the shows, casting had its challenges this season.
“One of the challenges this summer is that the three shows have very different needs in terms of the cast. ‘Ragtime’ is huge, and neither ‘Ragtime’ or ‘The Sound of Music’ require a company with heavy dance skills, but ‘Young Frankenstein’ does. ‘The Sound of Music’ has a cast that is very predominantly focused on women,” explained Tom Albert.
“We need to bring people here for a season (and not just one show). So my needs for ‘Ragtime’ may not necessarily be the needs for ‘Young Frankenstein,’ and ‘The Sound of Music,’” said Blaustein.
“You have to find a way to blend all three of them, so it meets the needs for every production, as well as the company, as well as the season.”
Not only are there auditions for the on stage roles, there are auditions for the behind-the-scenes roles. Will Ingham, co-producer, said they audition people for scene shop and the costume shop, and this year have more than 30 people from 15 schools represented, in addition to other professionals who are brought in.
In total, about 160 people are hired to fill all positions for SSMT, not including the front of house staff which adds another 25 to 30 people.
Pre-production work
Ingam said they began preproduction work in March with some of the artistic staff. This allows them to collaborate and arrive at a cohesive approach for each of the shows.
“The script is not changeable, the music is not changeable, but the choreography, the design, they are all open to interpretation,” said Liz Albert.
“Sometimes the script will tell you what it needs, but it’s all up to the designer to say, OK, it says there’s a monster, what does that monster look like? How does this fit into our world, what we are creating? There’s a lot of creativity and leeway there and it’s always a fun thing to see what they’re going to come up with. How does the director, costume designer, etc., come together and say this is our vision?”
Building the sets for the first show begins before the performers arrive, in early June.
“By the time the performers get here, the scenic stuff is already set. We’re almost done building ‘Ragtime’ now because we started two weeks earlier, because I have to build ‘Young Frankenstein’ now,” said Ingam.
“We’re always a couple of weeks ahead of the performers. In the beginning we have all the freedom in the world to play with, but there’s a point where it flips over and we’re like no we can’t change that, we’ve already spent 20 hours building it that way. We don’t have an additional 20 hours.”
Ready, set, GO
Once the actors arrive in June, the crew hits the ground running, spending 14 to 15 hours every day preparing to stage the first production. Rehearsals for “Ragtime” began on June 12. They have 14 days to get “Ragtime” ready for the stage.
“Every other show is 11 days of rehearsal and build, because they are working on another show while they are performing something else. Most are rehearsing ‘Young Frankenstein’ during the day, while performing ‘Ragtime’ at night. For eight weeks, you put your head down and you do it,” said Tom Albert.
The first step is teaching the music for the show. Tom Albert said for “Ragtime” he budgeted nine hours for learning the music, and they got through it all in five-and-a half hours.
“They came very well prepared,” he said. “I can’t speak for the other shows yet, but I think we’re off to an exceptionally good start.”
The orchestra just arrived on Thursday. Tom Albert said they have two rehearsals by themselves, before everything is put together on Sunday, followed by the tech and dress rehearsals right before the show opens on Thursday, June 27.
“One of the variables that is always different for every show is the orchestra. I don’t think there are any two musicals that have an orchestra that’s exactly the same. ‘Ragtime’ has a huge orchestra, Young Frankenstein has a small one, and The Sound of Music has a big orchestra again,” he said.
It all comes together quickly — once the players are all in place, it’s full steam ahead.
“There’s something to be said for the fast learning,” said Liz Albert.
“There is no time to wallow in how hard something is, or how much time it’s going to take to learn – you can’t waffle between decisions. Once you’ve made that decision, five other departments are going with your decision. But it’s almost a comfort, you’re like well that decision has been made, the machine is in motion, cannot change your mind. It’s a lot of fun.”
SSMT’s first show of the season, “Ragtime,” begins June 27 and continues through July 7, with performances at 8 p.m. and also at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ssmtva.org or by calling the Box Office at 540-665-4569.
