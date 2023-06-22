WINCHESTER — Oh, what a night! Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre (SSMT) launches its 39th season with “Jersey Boys” on Friday night at Shenandoah University’s Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre.
For those who are unfamiliar with the award-winning musical: “Jersey Boys is the mostly-true retelling of the historic rise to fame of The Four Seasons,” says Jeremy Scott Blaustein, SSMT’s producing artistic director who is also directing “Jersey Boys.”
And for those who are unfamiliar with The Four Seasons: it’s an American rock and roll and “doo-wop” band that formed in the 1960s in New Jersey and rose to fame with hits like “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Sherry” and “Oh, What a Night.” In 1970 the group became known as Franki Valli and The Four Seasons.
“Jersey Boys is mostly about people hearing the music that they know and love and getting to learn the story about how and why those songs were created and what it personally meant to the artists,” says Blaustein. “It gives you a really fun and exciting behind-the-music experience.”
While the audience knows they’re not actually seeing the real Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Blaustein says, “It’s our responsibility to fool you into thinking you are (seeing them) through the suspension of disbelief — so there is the recreation of the sound of the Four Seasons as well as quite a bit of their choreography that has been expanded upon to make it even more theatrical than it was. We’ve got better dancers than the original Four Seasons may have been!”
Blaustein’s boast is not hyperbole. After all, he judged 8,000 actor auditions for the 55 spots in this season’s productions.
“That’s testament to the level of talent we bring in,” says Blaustein. “It’s highly competitive.”
While some auditions were held on the campus of Shenandoah, Blaustein also traveled to other universities and conservatories. However, now that auditions are also accepted online, the possibilities are practically endless, opening opportunities for actors far and wide.
“The ability to submit an online audition is a huge accessibility feature,” says Elizabeth Albert, managing director of SSMT. “In the past, you could only audition for a part that you could drive to. That means you would have to be able to afford to audition, which kept some people from being able to submit their talent.This is open to anybody. Anybody can submit.”
And everyone in the 130-person SSMT company is a paid employee, Albert emphasizes. She says SSMT’s staff is made up not only of Shenandoah students and alumni, but also students from other universities as well as professionals already working in the industry.
“We’ve got Broadway performers coming to join us for some shows,” says Albert. “We’re here to help young people and younger artists early in their careers to grow. It’s meant to give our students a professional opportunity. We also have a high school apprentice program and they get paid, too.”
Where do these young actors go after SSMT?
“Broadway,” says Blaustein. “And I’m not being facetious. We have people who left our program last summer who then immediately went on to Broadway and national tours.”
Albert and Blaustein are both Shenandoah University graduates.
Blaustein has been SSMT’s producing artistic director for four seasons, but has been involved with the company since 2004. He likens his current job to putting together a thousand-piece jigsaw puzzle — but he’s lost the box with the picture on it.
He says getting a SSMT production together takes about a year, so he began working on “Jersey Boys” before last summer’s productions had ended.
“My favorite part of directing, especially with the younger actors, is helping them discover how to be funny,” says Blaustein. “To give strong comedic truthful performances.”
He also likes the immediacy of this particular art form’s presentation. Audience feedback — including laughing and clapping — allows for the tweaking of performances.
Through this feedback, he says, actors can make “discovery.” Blaustein’s responsibility is to see that discovery from the perspective of an audience member and use this information to encourage the actor’s improvement. He says this feedback also keeps actors from being too robotic in their performance.
So although a production’s set might be the same and the script might be the same, no two performances are truly identical.
In this way, live theater is truly alive.
Albert, who has been managing director since the summer of 2015, grew up in the Winchester area and has been involved with SSMT “in just about every capacity.”
“I’ve been on stage. I’ve played in the pit. I’ve worked backstage. I’ve done a little bit of everything.”
She has seen SSMT grow over the years. “Our shows are much bigger than they used to be.”
She says SSMT’s productions now rival shows on Broadway in terms of the size, scale, scope and quality.
“And for each show that we produce we have designers who design the scenery, the costumes, the lighting. We don’t rent any packages or bring anything in from another theater. This is all designed in-house.”
They also have live music for every production.
“We’re here for live music,” says Albert. “Every show is a little different, so ‘Jersey Boys’ is a rock band with nine people. ‘Hello, Dolly!’ (SSMT’s next production) is a traditional American musical, so it has 28 musicians in the pit.”
“We are currently producing things with larger orchestras than Broadway theaters (are producing),” adds Blaustein. “They are limiting down and reducing as much as they can to save money. We have not done that and will not.”
