Jessica Sheridan (in pink shirt) plays Dolly in Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre's production of "Hello, Dolly!" She is a seasoned professional actor and a member of the Actors' Equity Association. Her New York City credits include “The Music Man” with Hugh Jackman, “Hello, Dolly!” with Bette Midler, “Sister Act,” “Mary Poppins,” “Les Misérables” and “Show Boat” with the New York Philharmonic, to name a few. She’s also performed in national tours and films.