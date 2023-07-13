WINCHESTER — On Sunday the curtains closed on Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre’s (SSMT) final performance of “Jersey Boys” (to a standing ovation), but there’s no rest for the cast members and production team who have been gearing up for Friday’s opening of “Hello, Dolly!”
“A large majority of our cast is hired on contract which keeps them employed throughout the season — sometimes performing double or triple performances throughout the season,” says Jeremy Scott Blaustein, SSMT’s producing artistic director. “About half the cast in ‘Jersey Boys’ also performs in ‘Hello, Dolly!’”
Daily rehearsals have been running from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., as SSMT turns around a production in a much shorter time period compared to Broadway.
“It’s twice as fast,” says Jessica Sheridan who plays Dolly. Sheridan knows firsthand. She is a seasoned professional actor and a member of the Actors' Equity Association. Her NYC credits include “The Music Man” with Hugh Jackman, “Hello, Dolly!” with Bette Midler, “Sister Act,” “Mary Poppins,” “Les Misérables” and “Show Boat” with the New York Philharmonic, to name a few. She’s also performed in national tours and films.
“We have 10 days to put it up so it helps that I've (played Dolly) before,” she says.
Sheridan refers to the SSMT production as an “insta show” compared to Broadway.
“When you do it on Broadway you have six to eight weeks of rehearsal, then you have six to eight weeks of previews and then you open. It's a completely different experience.”
SSMT’s “Hello, Dolly!” choreographer Michaeljon Slinger calls this intensity “training on steroids.”
“It really forces you to have to prioritize what is important and what isn't necessarily as high on the list of things to achieve for the end goal,” he says. “I like exercising that muscle in making game time decisions. It's constant. There's no breathing.”
Slinger is a New York City-based choreographer and educator whose Broadway credits include the revival of “West Side Story,” “Billy Elliot The Musical” (starring Daniel Radcliffe), “Evita” (starring Ricky Martin) and “Mrs. Doubtfire,” to name a few.
The actors
Slinger says the compressed timeframe for rehearsals is a challenge but the mixture of seasoned professionals working alongside students is incredibly rewarding. He has brought some of his own students with him from New York City and has enjoyed watching their growth.
“They gain more in a two-week process like this than they would in a whole semester or year,” he says. “They’re on their feet — in real life applying that skill set that we give them.”
He says much of the learning includes how they should carry themselves in a professional setting, recalling his own first big job where he was still “very green.”
“I wish I had had more of this mentoring and shepherding that happens here.”
“It's the benefit of having people in all different parts of their careers working together,” says Elizabeth Albert, SSMT’s managing director. She says even if the students aren’t consciously noting things, they’re always observing.
“You have built-in mentors whether you want them or not. And you are a mentor whether you want to be or not.”
The SSMT production of “Hello, Dolly!” is directed by Kevin Covert, whose Broadway credits include Monty Python's “Spamalot,” “Memphis,” and the most recent hit revival of “How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying” starring Daniel Radcliffe, Darren Criss and Nick Jonas. Covert is a member of the Actors Equity Association and is also the director of musical theatre and an associate professor of theatre at Shenandoah University.
Thom Christopher Warren plays Horace in the SSMT production of “Hello, Dolly!” Like Covert, Slinger and Sheridan, he has years of professional experience, recently returning from a stint on Broadway in Disney’s “The Lion King.” Over the past 20 years he has played Scar, Zazu, Timon and Pumbaa in that production, as well as having served as resident director of the second national tour and “Cub Director” of the Shanghai production.
He first performed at Shenandoah University in “Ragtime” in 2019 and “fell in love with SSMT.”
Warren also has a teaching background, adding a meaningful dimension to his time with SSMT.
“Because many of the cast is of college age, they’re synthesizing the concepts that they're actually learning in the classroom,” says Warren.
“Whether they've just graduated or they're in the middle of their college experience, they're taking those ideas and they're putting them into play while working alongside professionals and colleagues. I think that's what sets a summer theater within a college setting apart from other summer stock that's not connected to a university. These kids are so game. They're also the top of their game professionally. They learn so much from each other and we get to watch that.”
Warren also appreciates the resources that a conservatory setting provides.
“They have an incredible music program here and we get to tap into that. In our rehearsal sometimes we have three pianists playing simultaneously which is something I’ve never experienced before.”
The music
Music director John Clanton has observed an evolution of SSMT over the past decade, saying that continued improvements to the program “have put this place on the map.”
Clanton spent 25 years conducting for the U.S. Army Orchestra and U.S. Army Chorus, over the years conducting for five presidents or retired presidents and the Queen of England. He led the music at the National Cathedral for the funerals for both President Ford and President Reagan. After retiring with the rank of lieutenant colonel, he came to Shenandoah University to provide coverage for a professor who was on sabbatical and “just fell in love with this place.”
“My first real direct contact was in 2012 when I came here,” Clanton says. “I knew about Shenandoah, but thought it was just that little school out in Winchester. I really didn't come expecting a lot.”
Although at that point in time the majority of the ensemble consisted of Shenandoah University students, he says he was pleasantly surprised and impressed by the program.
“But what's impressed me even more since then is there's been a conscious decision to improve everything about this place. I've watched it grow and it's like the next time we hire we make a conscious decision to keep stepping up and stepping up. In the university as well as the summer theater you see it paying off. They've hired all the right people throughout the years. The changes from then to now have put this place on the map. It's just an impressive place to be around.”
Referring to the 25-member orchestra for SSMT’s “Hello, Dolly!” production, Clanton says it’s “in a different league now” as compared to when he first came to Shenandoah.
“Few theaters make a commitment to hire a full orchestra for a show, so for me — who primarily came up as a conductor — it's one of the few places where I can actually get on the podium and conduct a full orchestra at a show. Nowadays most music directing is done from the keyboard.”
Further, he says conductors have a bucket list of favorite musical theater shows they’d like to conduct that are really “the pinnacle.” He been able to do almost all of them at SSMT:
“Ragtime, Sweeney Todd, West Side Story — and they all have the full orchestra. Everybody I tell that to is just jealous!”
Like the SSMT actors, professional musicians are hired from national open auditions and play in the orchestra alongside current students, and often there are professors playing alongside their own students.
The characters
Who is “Dolly?”
“Dolly is a busy body,” says Sheridan, who has played Dolly many times over the years. “And I think because she's lost her husband she has found things to do to keep herself busy. She's a jack of all trades and she loves to match people up. She likes people being in love.”
Sheridan says it’s a challenge to play Dolly. “It's a lot of fast talking and I have to get my mouth around it. She's a much bigger personality than I am and she has such a presence. It's fun to play.”
She also appreciates the more sensitive nuances of the character and connects with her emotionally.
“I only lost it once performing ‘Hello, Dolly!,’” says Sheridan. “It happened to be in my hometown. It was on the last night of the production when I said the line ‘It's so nice to be back home where I belong.’”
Warren says playing Horace in “Hello, Dolly!” is especially meaningful for him because Horace is the one who changes the most in the play.
While all the leading characters are in search of love or adventure, he says that even though Horace is looking for a wife, “He's really kind of stagnant. In his belief system he holds on to money to protect his own family and to keep his heart safe.”
Warren notes that of the six larger roles in the show, three of the characters have lost a spouse but have made the conscious decision to go on in life.
“I find that (idea) so simple but so huge. That's the thing about this play that speaks to all generations. Everyone in the audience has someone to relate to. Horace is grumpy until he's no longer grumpy because Dolly changes him.”
Sheridan says performing “Hello, Dolly!” alongside students at a setting like Shenandoah University is particularly moving for her.
“In my last monologue I say, ‘It's not worth a thing (money) unless it's spread around encouraging young things to grow.’ And I think about all these kids and it just kills me.”
The actual line compares money to manure: “Money, pardon the expression, is like manure. It's not worth a thing unless it's spread around, encouraging young things to grow.”
“I promise it's a comedy!” says Warren.
Want to go?
“Hello, Dolly!” runs July 14 through July 23. Tickets can be purchased online: https://tickets.su.edu/overview/23-ssmt-hello-dolly.
For subscriptions and group sales, please contact the Box Office: boxoffice@su.edu or call 540-665-4569, Monday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” begins July 28.
