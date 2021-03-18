WINCHESTER — Live performances are returning to the Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre stage.
SMMT announced Tuesday afternoon that it would offer live performances this summer. All performances were canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
SSMT is a professional stock theater company produced by Shenandoah Conservatory of Shenandoah University. SSMT produces three full-scale musicals each summer that are attended by thousands.
There will only be one show produced this summer, but it will have an extended run of 37 performances between July 1 and Aug. 1. Seating will be extremely limited because of social distancing requirements.
No word yet on which show will be performed. SSMT organizers will only say that it will be “the ultimate fan-favorite.” The show selection will be announced soon. (Fingers crossed for “Les Miserables.”)
In order to socially distance while in the auditorium, seating capacity for each performance will be limited to approximately 30% of what the Ohrstrom-Bryant Theater typically holds.
To protect the health of all patrons and employees, several safety protocols will be established:
• All guests and employees will be required to wear masks that fully cover the nose and mouth while inside the building. No gaiters.
• Hand sanitizer stations will be set up in the lobby and inside the theater.
• High touch surfaces will be disinfected between performances.
• The Box Office and concession stand will be adapted to minimize crowding.
The hope is that — if all patrons following the safety rules — it will be safe for the actors and musicians to perform without masks.
Organizers plan to review the latest research and follow all Virginia and Centers for Disease Control guidelines when implementing the season.
Although there won’t be any subscription packages this year, subscriber patrons from the 2019 and 2020 seasons may purchase seats beginning April 5 before they go on sale to the general public on May 3.
Subscribers may call the Shenandoah University Box Office at 540-665-4569 during regular business hours: Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m.
When seats become available to the general public, tickets can be purchased online at ssmtva.org or by calling the Box Office.
