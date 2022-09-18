MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Steven Hugney’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Andre Jackson with 24 seconds remaining gave the Shenandoah University football team a 34-29 victory over Maryville College on Saturday.
The Hornets (3-0) watched the Scots (0-3) wipe out a 28-10 deficit entering the fourth quarter before SU scored the game-winner in the ODAC/USA South Challenge game. Maryville trailed 28-7 at the half.
SU drove 78 yards in 13 plays on its final drive, with Hugney (24 of 39 for 324 yards and four TDs) hitting Jackson (five catches for 64 yards) on a slant pattern for the touchdown.
The Hornets converted on two third-and-10 plays and one fourth-and-3 play on the drive. SU went three-and-out on three of five second half drives prior to the game-winner.
After the Jackson touchdown, the Scots took over on their own 15 because of an unsportsmanlike penalty. Maryville quarterback Bryson Collins (27 of 40 for 340 yards and three TDs, 24 yards and one TD rushing) was sacked on first down by freshman linebacker Matt Conroy for a loss of 10 yards, then threw a pass that was broken up by Sean Perry on the final play of the game.
In the first half, SU scored twice in the opening five minutes and seven seconds, both on TD passes from Hugney to Ethan Bigbee. At 12:04, Bigbee split the Scots defense for a 65-yard score before the two hooked up for a 54-yard TD at 9:53.
Bigbee finished the game with eight receptions for 154 yards. He had 92 yards after the catch. Jaden Roberts (four catches, 55 yards) caught an eight-yard TD pass from Hugney with 25 seconds left in the first half. Markell Jackson led the Hornets in rushing with eight carries for 38 yards and a nine-yard TD run with 5:12 left in the first half that made it 21-7.
Maryville outgained SU 449-402.
Ben Burgan paced the Shenandoah defense with 15 tackles and earned ODAC Defensive Player of the Week honors, while David Agyei and Matt Conroy had eight tackles and one sack each. Mason Caldwell also had a sack.
The Hornets are off next week and return to action Oct. 1 with a 1 p.m. Homecoming contest against ODAC rival Ferrum.
