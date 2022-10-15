WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University defense needed a stop Saturday.
And the Hornets would have to get it against a quarterback who had thrown for nearly 400 yards and four touchdowns.
But like it had most of the second half, the SU defense was able to keep the clamps on Guilford College’s Bailey Baker and the Hornets ran out the clock to escape with a 38-35 ODAC football triumph at Shentel Stadium.
Rashadeen Byrd Jr.’s career-high 190 yards, the sixth highest rushing game in school history, and two touchdowns led a ground game that amassed 357 yards. Markell Jackson added 85 yards and two scores as SU (5-1, 2-1) turned away upset-minded Guilford (1-5, 0-3).
Baker threw for 417 yards and four scores and ran for another as the Quakers pushed SU until the final minutes.
“Last week we had a really bad taste in our mouth,” said SU coach Scott Yoder, whose team fell from the unbeaten ranks with a 23-17 loss at Bridgewater. “I knew our guys were going to do what we had to do. Did we play great? No, we didn’t but there were some things we did really well. I love our group of guys and we are going to find a way.”
With the Hornets and Quakers tied at 28-28 after a wild first half, SU took the lead for good on Byrd’s seven-yard TD run in the first minute of the third quarter and extended it to 38-28 on Scott Martin’s 31-yard field goal early in the fourth.
But Baker, who had thrown for 257 yards in the first half, drove the Quakers 68 yards in eight plays. After an outstanding leaping catch from Tre Alexander for a 28-yard gain to the SU 10, Baker scored two plays later on a six-yard scramble to bring the Quakers to within three points with 9:58 remaining.
The Hornets chewed up more than five minutes in an 11-play, 59-yard drive, but on fourth-and-2 from the 10, quarterback Steven Hugney was flushed from the pocket and his heave to the end zone was picked off by Montrel Cooper with 4:45 left.
Taking over at the 20, Baker completed a 19-yard pass to Eric Mays (9 catches, 160 yards), but the Quakers would go no farther. On second-and-10, SU’s Ethan Baker sacked Baker for a five-yard loss. Baker’s final two passes were incomplete, throwing into triple coverage on the first and misfiring badly after his receiver broke off a pattern on fourth down.
“Our mindset was get a stop, get the ball, get to the quarterback and create some pressure,” said SU defensive tackle Mason Caldwell, who had a pair of sacks in the contest. “We wanted them to make a mistake.”
While things could have gone wrong on the final defensive series, Yoder was quick to point out, “They could go right, too. It’s all about what you focus on. I like our team whatever situation we’re in.”
Taking over at the 34, SU was able to run the final 2:46 off the clock. Hugney’s eight-yard run on fourth-and-6 from the 16 sealed the win.
The late defensive stop was the third big one on the second half. Yoder gambled on a fake punt in the third quarter and came up a yard short as the Quakers took over at the SU 39. After Guilford had first-and-goal from the 5, Caldwell had back-to-back sacks and Quante Redd picked off Baker on third down.
But just two plays later, Hugney suffered his second strip sack of the game, giving Guilford the ball back at the SU 15. But three plays later, linebacker Matt Conroy intercepted a Baker pass.
What was the difference in the second half?
“Everyone just did their jobs,” Caldwell said. “In the first half, people weren’t doing their jobs and people were out of place. They were making us pay for it. You can’t do that in ODAC football.”
Both defenses found that out in the first two quarters as the two teams combined for nearly 600 yards in total offense.
Byrd had 100 yards on 13 carries at the break. His two-yard TD in the second quarter gave SU its first lead at 21-14.
Byrd had one 32-yard gain in the first half, but most of his runs were in the 5 to 10-yard range as he patiently waited for holes to open.
“Byrd’s patience sets up our blockers and our run scheme really well,” Yoder said. “All of our backs are really good, but Byrd has a nice slow to fast [style] where he is not going to hit the hole too soon or bounce it out too early. He is going to trust it.”
“You don’t want to run into your blockers or run into something that’s not there,” Byrd explained after extending his school record to 34 rushing TDs. "More often if you hold up just for a split second, it’s there. Just pull the trigger and go.”
Byrd, who credited his offensive line for his record-setting day, said the slow drip of positive gain after gain is like torture to an opposing defense.
“To me, I feel like that’s devastating for a defense where you slowly grind out the ball,” he said. “There’s 5, maybe a 10-yard run, then 4, 4, 8. … You’re not getting big plays, but it wears on a defense. Especially when we see that happen, we get a boost from it.”
Baker connected on TD passes of 41 and 5 yards to Alexander in the first half, along with an 11-yarder to Mays and a five-yarder to Brodey Baker. He finished 29 of 47 with the two interceptions.
“He is a really skilled player,” Yoder said. “He wasn’t afraid to sit back there and let it rip.”
Jackson had TD runs of 14 and 17 yards in the wild first half. Hugney also tossed a 37-yard TD to Bryar Wheeler on the Hornets’ first series. Hugney finished 12 of 17 for 185 yards with the one interception. He also gained 77 yards on 11 carries, including a 57-yard run that set up Jackson’s second TD.
Ben Burgan (8) and David Aygei (7) led SU tacklers.
The Hornets were pleased to bounce back from their first loss and next host unbeaten Randolph-Macon (6-0, 3-0) at 1 p.m. on Oct. 22.
“I think we came into this game with a bad taste in our mouths from last week so we had to wash it away,” Caldwell said. “I think we needed to do that this week before we play Macon.”
“The ODAC is not always going to pretty,” Yoder added. “It’s survive and advance and we’re in the mix.”
