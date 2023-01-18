WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University announced Tuesday that it will add an undergraduate engineering program this fall.
The program will include concentrations in computer, simulation and software engineering, and engineering physics, according to a media release.
“Shenandoah University regularly reimagines degree paths that prepare learners to fill essential roles in our society and to equip them with the skills necessary to thrive in high-demand, high-paying jobs after graduation,” said SU Provost Cameron McCoy. “Our list of technical programs continues to expand, and we’re excited to introduce these undergraduate engineering programs, which reflect our institutional strength.”
Students in the program will complete a 50-credit engineering core that will provide foundational knowledge in math, programming, science, ethics and engineering design. The program will also feature 18-credit concentrations in computer engineering, engineering physics, simulation engineering and software engineering.
The computer engineering concentration provides a background for designing, analyzing, building and testing computer hardware and software components and systems. Career paths include robotics, manufacturing, satellite technologies and electronics design.
The engineering physics concentration teaches fundamental physical concepts and methods required for solving modern engineering problems. Students in this concentration will learn the skills needed to develop new propulsion and energy systems, design and test sensors, and advance the field of quantum computing.
The simulation engineering concentration develops the skills necessary to create and employ computational and graphical models of real-world systems and processes. Shenandoah’s simulation engineers will be able to build financial models, evaluate technology investment alternatives and predict public health challenges.
The software engineering concentration focuses on engineering concepts and methods required to design, develop, maintain, test and evaluate computer software systems. Software engineering graduates will be able to build web and mobile applications, help make self-driving cars safer, and implement secure and reliable data systems.
“The Bachelor of Science in Engineering provides students with the essential mathematical, scientific and durable real-world skills — while at the same time promoting vital capabilities such as problem-solving, critical thinking, collaboration and adaptability — that will enable graduates to pursue engineering and associated careers, or to advance to graduate studies in engineering or related disciplines,” the release states.
Ralph Wojtowicz, director of Shenandoah’s Division of Applied Technology, said the new engineering program “will develop leaders and innovators through meaningful course exercises on faculty-mentored student teams, senior design projects, and professional internships.”
For more information, visit su.edu/engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.