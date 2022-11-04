WINCHESTER — In its first 82 years, the brick building at 603 Millwood Ave. accommodated everything from soldiers and their weapons to professional wrestlers and country music singers.
Soon, the facility that opened in 1940 will kick off a new chapter as its owner, Shenandoah University (SU), transforms it into the Hub for Innovators, Veterans and Entrepreneurs, more commonly referred to as the HIVE.
While renovations are occurring, SU officials want to hear from people in the community who can share stories and photos of the former Virginia National Guard armory building.
“We’re looking at what the armory has done for Winchester, what it has been, what it looked like,” said DeShon Foxx, a former NFL player with the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks who now serves as SU’s assistant vice president for advancement. “It housed military but they also had school dances there, they had concerts there, performances. A lot of things happened in that building, a lot of community gatherings.”
“Patsy Cline played there early in her career,” added Bradley Fauber, SU’s media relations coordinator.
Anyone who wants to share a story, photo, newspaper clipping or anything else pertaining to the former armory may do so online at https://bit.ly/3Tj35Kp or by emailing hive@@su.edu.
If computers aren’t your thing, you can tell your tale in person to an SU official during a groundbreaking ceremony for the HIVE at 10 a.m. Nov. 11 (Veterans Day) in front of the building at 603 Millwood Ave.
Once SU has collected enough stories and photos, the memories will be posted on the HIVE’s website and, possibly, incorporated into the renovated building’s decor.
“SU is really trying to pay homage to the history of this building,” Fauber said.
“We would love for the HIVE to be a centerpiece for Winchester and the community, not just a Shenandoah thing,” Foxx added.
Upon completion, the HIVE will include the SU Center for Immersive Learning, the SU Center for Transformative Learning, a community makerspace, programming to expand on the health care, technology and skilled labor training programs offered by Winchester Public Schools, and areas devoted to cybersecurity, forensics, data analytics and blockchain technology.
The HIVE will also be a conduit for veterans who need help with housing, government benefits, life skills and employment, as well as those seeking mental health counseling and support, peer groups and referrals to local veteran-friendly agencies.
For entrepreneurs, the HIVE will function as a technology incubator with business planning, consulting and research services, a lab to create prototypes, and spaces for working, mentoring, programming and investor introductions.
“We want to give people in the community a space where they can come, collaborate and be successful,” Foxx said.
No firm opening date for the HIVE has been set, but Foxx said some operations should be good to go by 2025 or ‘26.
SU acquired the Millwood Avenue facility in 2006. Three years later, the Virginia National Guard opened a new armory at 181 Pendleton Drive in Frederick County.
For more information about the HIVE and to submit a story about the former armory building, visit https://bit.ly/3Tj35Kp.
