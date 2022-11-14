Veterans, college students and teenagers who have lost military parents bonded over video games on Friday at Shenandoah University’s esports arena during the Veterans Day Valorant Invitational and Smash Bros Open.
Video games, or esports — which studies have shown to have cathartic qualities in helping former service members cope with post-traumatic stress disorder — have become a recreational stable for active members of the military, veterans, and their families. On Friday, eight teams participated in a bracket-style tournament of the strategic shooter game “Valorant” in an event hosted by Shenandoah University and the Warrior GMR Foundation.
Every branch of the military was represented by the teams, which qualified to participate in Friday’s event through an online tournament. Shenandoah University’s two highest-ranking teams, which participate in the National Association of Collegiate Esports, also squared off against the teams representing the Air Force, Space Force, Army, Navy and National Guard.
“There’s been a lot of research that shows video games is a way to connect, to teach resilience. That’s a big topic we talk about: How do you transition after military service? The whole idea is really to build community, find purpose, and focus on mental health,” said Josh Otero, founder and chairman of the Warrior GMR Foundation.
The foundation seeks to promote wellness through community bonding experiences — which, for their purposes, often means esports tournaments.
“This kind of opportunity didn’t exist three or four years ago. Seeing the growth of esports in the military has been really cool,” Ryan Hwang, a member of the Air Force currently stationed at Fort Meade in Maryland, said in between games.
Having launched one of the country’s first programs allowing students to major in esports in 2019, Shenandoah University has been a pioneer in allowing students to prepare for a career in the burgeoning esports ecosystem. University staff members noted that the school offers the broadest array of esports-related study opportunities available.
“We have one of the most diverse academic programs in the world. No other school has an undergraduate major and an MBA concentration. We have the largest offering in the world for academic esports programs,” said Joey Gawrysiak, Shenandoah University’s esports director.
Friday’s Veterans Day event highlighted Shenandoah University’s commitment to serving veterans and members of the military. The esports tournament did not revolve merely around competition and immersive media, but also focused on leadership, mindfulness, and friendship. It was also an opportunity for the public to show their support for veterans and those on active duty.
“This is huge. Veterans Day is a day where you get to honor veterans of the past and current service members. This is a great opportunity to build community and show support for vets,” said Lt. Aaron Jones, the Navy esports team’s Division Director.
Also present on Friday were members of the Gold Star Gamers Limited, a nonprofit whose mission is to help kids who lost a military parent find hope and healing through competitive gaming. Several teenagers in the program huddled around a screen.
Reese Pascal, 15, of New Jersey, was warming up before a Super Mario Smash Bros tournament with friends.
“It’s a great way to work through what you are going through as a gold star kid. It’s amazing. This is my second tournament, and video games is something we all bond over,” Pascal said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.