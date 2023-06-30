WINCHESTER — While Shenandoah University has not historically used Affirmative Action when considering applicants, the college’s senior administration issued a joint statement in response to Thursday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling against the long-standing policy.
“At Shenandoah University,” it read, “we have built a strong, diverse and caring community without relying on race as a contributing factor in our admissions process.”
The statement continues, reinforcing that the private, Winchester-based university strives to cultivate a diverse and welcoming campus.
“While we respect the recent ruling by the Supreme Court, this decision does not alter our unwavering commitment to inclusivity, diversity and equity. ... We will continue to welcome and celebrate representation from all backgrounds in accordance with our long-standing mission to educate and inspire individuals to be critical, reflective thinkers, lifelong learners, and ethical, compassionate citizens who are committed to making responsible contributions within a community, a nation and the world,” the statement said.
According to the university’s data, 3,679 students were enrolled during the spring 2023 semester. Of that number, 298 were African American, 39 were American Indian or Native Alaskan, 234 were Asian, 2,184 were white, 270 were Hispanic, 72 were two or more races and 582 were listed as unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.