Shenandoah University is keeping the details confidential for its “full-scale” investigation into the “disturbing” social media posts involving one of its student-athletes.
SU President Tracy Fitzsimmons announced the investigation on June 5 in a message posted on the university website. She did not specify the nature of the posts, but she did say “we have no tolerance for racial injustice at Shenandoah.”
Fitzsimmons said the social media posts concern two people, only one of which is a SU student. Fitzsimmons did not provide the name of the SU student-athlete.
When asked in an email if there was an estimate for how long the investigation would take, SU Media Relations Coordinator Becky Layne did not provide a timeline in her response on Monday.
“We understand the public interest in the matter,” Layne said, “but Shenandoah’s policy is to keep these matters confidential to protect the privacy of those involved, and to ensure the process is fair, and not inappropriately influenced by those not familiar with all of the facts.
“The university will not be commenting further on this matter.”
On June 3, the SU Athletics department posted a message on Twitter stating that it had been “informed about a social media post involving one of our student-athletes.” Part of the message included the sentence: “Diversity, inclusion and equity are core values of Shenandoah University.”
On June 4, The Winchester Star received a message on Instagram and an email concerning that statement. The Instagram post was sent anonymously, while the person who sent the email wished to remain anonymous. Both submissions included the same iPhone pictures of an Instagram photo.
The Instagram photo shows two young white women. Their faces are covered in a dark substance, except for a thin strip of skin at the tops of their foreheads and around their eyes. The substance appears to be some type of cosmetic beauty treatment. At the bottom of the post, what can be read are the letters “LOL” and the message “we’re black! #goals.”
The anonymous person who sent the email also included a picture of another post from the same Instagram user. An “LOL” word bubble covers a letter after “bu”, but what can be read is “black bu we going back /#sadness.”
In announcing the investigation — which involves SU’s Conduct Team and Dean of Students — Fitzsimmons said that SU had “heard your voices” in regard to the social media posts. Several people on Twitter were critical of the SU Athletics post, which also included the statement: “The content is not reflective of the values of our athletic program nor the student-athlete involved.”
“We understand the harm images like these can cause inside and outside of our institution,” Fitzsimmons said. “Especially in times like these when we need to stand as one community.”
We will need Bernie Mac, Conservative, ShawFamily, DFunk73, MrIncredible, and the rest of the car full of clowns to tell us that these posts were misinterpreted and that no one's life should be affected by their chosen words or actions...
