WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University’s longest-running celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day continues on Monday with the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Service of Remembrance.
The service, which is open to the public, begins at 11:30 a.m. at Goodson Chapel, located at 1400 L.P. Hill Drive on the university’s Winchester campus.
According to a media release from the university, the Service of Remembrance has been a tradition at SU since at least 1994 and features words, images and music offered in honor and celebration of the life and legacy of the civil rights leader.
SU’s Harambee Gospel Choir will perform a prelude beginning at 11:15 a.m.
“In the spirit of the holiday and its status as a national day of service, this year’s Service of Remembrance concludes at noon with a commissioning for all attendees and the volunteer work that they will perform in memory of Dr. King,” the release states.
“Through music, sacred readings from interreligious traditions, quotes from the Rev. Dr. King, and celebration of his commitment to his own faith in the work of social justice, we aim to inspire our community — and be inspired — to serve following King’s example,” said the Rev. DeLyn Celec, SU’s chaplain.
For more information, visit su.edu/MLK or contact Shenandoah University’s Office of Spiritual Life at spirituallife@su.edu.
