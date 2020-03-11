WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University is moving all its classes online and canceling large public events on campus including the Harlem Globetrotters appearance later this month as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.
"Although there are still no confirmed reports of the virus impacting anyone at Shenandoah, we have made the following decisions to help ensure the health and safety of our university community and to do our part to limit the spread of the virus," the university said in a statement on its website. "There is so much that is uncertain about this virus; we are trying to be very safety-conscious, while also recognizing that there is much that is unknown and unknowable at this point."
SU students are on spring break this week and classes were scheduled to start again Monday. But on Wednesday, the university announced that classes would be moved online from March 16 to March 29. University officials plan to decide by March 26 if campus activities and instruction will resume on March 30.
The campus is not completely shut down. For the time being, all administrative offices and services, including the library, dining hall and the Wilkins Wellness Center, will continue to fully operate on the main campus in Winchester and two Northern Virginia locations. Most faculty and staff will continue to work on-site.
Students who need to stay in campus housing are allowed to do so. But students who are at home for spring break are advised to stay at home. If students were off-campus for spring break, they should consider going home if they can safely do so. Students still on campus during the break, have been advised to return home, if possible.
SU is one of many universities in the country and the state to switch to online classes including James Madison University, Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of Virginia. There have been nine confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of Wednesday. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic on Wednesday.
The university is also canceling or postponing all gatherings of 100 people or more and many smaller events until March 30.
This means SU will not host the Harlem Globetrotters event scheduled for March 19 at the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center, the university told The Star in a statement on Wednesday. SU added that it is up to the promoter of the event to cancel or postpone the event or find another venue for it.
"Obviously our whole goal would be to get a postponed date," said Russ Potts, president of Russ Potts Productions, adding that organizers are still trying to get in touch with the Globetrotters.
Shenandoah Conservatory will also suspend all events until March 30. However, all spring sporting events are expected to be held as scheduled. This could change pending recommendations from the NCAA and ODAC Conference.
Earlier in March, the university announced that it will not permit travel on international university-sponsored trips over spring break amid coronavirus concerns. This included canceling the popular Global Citizenship Project for the first time in its 14-year history. University officials said they're exploring the possibility of rescheduling the international trips later on in the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.