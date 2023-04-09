WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University and Valley Health have teamed up to address the regional nursing shortage through the newly launched NextGen Nurses program.
According to a press release, the program aims to provide a steady pipeline of health care professionals in the Shenandoah Valley amid nationwide staffing problems in the health care sector by harnessing the expertise of nurses who are phasing out of the profession. The idea is to use these veterans of the nursing profession to educate tomorrow’s workforce.
One of the prevailing problems in nursing is a shortage of clinical trainers for aspiring nurses.
“Clinical training is one of the most pressing concerns in contemporary nursing education, making this NextGen Nurses program all the more important,” Shenandoah University Provost Cameron McCoy stated in the release. “At Shenandoah University, our nursing faculty are perpetual innovators and, as such, are exceptionally well positioned to lead and partner in development of these essential modules.”
Faculty at Shenandoah University’s Eleanor Wade Custer School of Nursing will develop a series of easy-to-use, on-demand modules designed to accelerate training for retired and retiring nurses so that they can become clinical preceptors, per the NextGen Nurses program. A preceptor is an experienced practitioner who provides nursing students with guidance and supervision during clinical practice.
The NextGen Nurses program aims to create more regional opportunities to meet clinical training requirements. The goal is to hire 35 retiring or retired nurses by June of 2024 as clinical preceptors. And the model is one that designed to be replicated and used throughout the state, the press release states.
The NextGen Nurses program is funded via a $496,000 GO Virginia Economic Resilience and Recovery Grant. GO Virginia, which is state funded and administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, attempts to diversify the Commonwealth’s economy while creating higher-wage jobs in strategic industries.
Assisted by the Virginia Department of Health, Valley Health, parent company of Winchester Medical Center, will begin to recruit nurses who no longer work full-time to complete the training modules developed by Shenandoah University’s nursing school. These nurses will then help train aspiring nurses.
“This academic-practice partnership with Shenandoah University is an important element in our broader workforce development strategy,” Theresa Trivette, Valley Health’s chief nurse executive, stated in the release.
She continued, “It is critically important that we draw upon the knowledge of our most experienced nurses in the region to help train and support our newest nurses to assure we are able to continue providing the highest quality of care for our community.”
Eleanor Custor Wade School of Nursing boasted a first-time pass rate of 97.47% for the 2021-22 academic year on the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX), one of the highest in the state, according to the release. Shenandoah University has hired a director of clinical simulation and obtained the equipment to create a simulation lab capable of fulfilling up to 25% of the 500 clinical hours required for aspiring nurses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.