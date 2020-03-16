WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University’s 12th Annual Business Symposium set for March 27 has been postponed until Nov. 13 due to coronavirus concerns.
“We hope you will be able to accommodate this new date and understand the change in an effort to keep all attendees healthy,” the university said in a statement.
The event’s keynote speaker Daymond John — one of the “sharks” on ABC’s popular entrepreneur pitch show “Shark Tank” — has been rescheduled for the November date. John is founder of the hip hop apparel company FUBU.
More information will be provided to attendees who cannot attend the rescheduled symposium in November. Visit su.edu/symposium.
Concerns about the coronavirus also prompted the university to announce that classes for students will be held online starting today through March 30. All campus events and performances are suspended during this time as well.
