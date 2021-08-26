WINCHESTER — During her senior year of high school, Hailey Johnson, 18, of Chesterfield, was afraid she wouldn't be able to start her first year of college on campus.
Luckily for Johnson, who moved into her dorm at Shenandoah University on Wednesday, those fears did not come to fruition.
"It feels amazing. I feel like I'm at home now," Johnson said.
Move-In Day for SU students was lively. The marching band performed and student-athletes helped unload vehicles and carry belongings. Last year, the athletes and marching band stayed away as a COVID-19 precaution.
SU students who plan to live on campus this year must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Last year, they had to get tested for COVID-19 before moving into residence halls.
As of last week, SU President Tracy Fitzsimmons said 96% of all benefited employees and 87% of full-time students have submitted proof of vaccination.
About 1,100 students are moving into residence halls at the private university this week. While it's too early to confirm the number of new students SU will enroll this year, it is expected to be one of the school's largest incoming classes of new students, with approximately 515 first-year students, 200 transfer students and 450 graduate students. Total student enrollment is 3,995 this year.
The top three states for first-year students are Virginia (52%), Maryland (16%) and Pennsylvania (11.5%). Thirty states are represented overall.
Classes begin Monday. Through Sept. 15, everyone will be required to wear a face mask while attending in-person classes held indoors, Fitzsimmons announced last week as a precaution against COVID-19's highly contagious delta variant.
Masks also are required for guests and family members on the main campus during move-in.
SU freshman Chase Lyerly, 18, of Fairfax, said he's fine with vaccine and mask requirements if it means he can experience college in-person on campus.
"You got to do what you got to do," said Lyerly, a cinema arts major. "I want to be here."
Overall, Lyerly said he is excited to start his college career. "For me, it's basically a new beginning."
Lyerly's roommate, Nicholas Sciarabba, 18, of Alabama, was drawn to SU for its esports program, which is something he couldn't find back home. He plans to major in esports management.
Sciarabba said he looks forward to meeting new people and trying new experiences, especially since he is far from home.
Johnson said she's grateful for the COVID-19 protocols in place, because it will help improve everyone's college experience.
Her mother, Heather Johnson, said that while she is not a fan of mandates she understands and is thankful for the policies in place at SU because it reduces the chance of her daughter getting sick.
But Johnson, like many other college parents, is worried that in-person classes could cease if the pandemic worsens.
"That's all kind of on our minds. I mean we're hopeful, but that's the little bit of uncertainty," Heather Johnson said.
SU freshman Janelle Anderson, 18, agreed its important to have COVID-19 protocols in place, because she doesn't want to take virtual classes again. Anderson, who is from Stafford, plans to study sports management.
"It's a good feeling that we're getting somewhere," Anderson said. "I'm excited to see what's in store."
Something that's new this year at SU is the ability for students living in two residence halls — South Campus Commons and Edwards Residential Village — to have pets.
Residents are only permitted one pet, and there can only be one pet per room. Pets can be large, such as dogs (weighing 40 pounds or less), cats, rabbits, birds (measuring 16-32 inches) and chinchillas, or small, such as fish, birds (measuring less than 16 inches), rats, hedgehogs, hamsters, sugar gliders, gerbils, guinea pigs, amphibians and small reptiles.
"Shenandoah recognizes that pets can play a valuable role in helping students transition to residential campus life," the policy states.
Pet owners must complete and file a pet registration application and receive approval before bringing a pet to campus. The fee to have a pet on campus is $250.
