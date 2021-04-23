WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University will host a fireworks show during the 94th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, the university announced Thursday.
“Lights Up the Night Fireworks Display” will take place at 9:30 p.m. May 1. In the event of heavy rain, the show will be postponed until May 2.
The fireworks will be set off in the Ohrstrom-Bryant Theater parking lot, according to a university official.
“In the midst of this incredibly challenging year, there is still so much to celebrate,” university President Tracy Fitzsimmons said in a news release. “The fireworks are a Festival favorite and one of the few free Apple Blossom events, which means they are accessible to everyone. By hosting this event, we hope to continue this wonderful tradition for all of Winchester — and we are counting on folks to enjoy the fireworks socially distanced, with masks on, please.”
The 10-day festival, which starts today with the Bloomin’ Wine Fest at the Frederick County Fairgrounds and the Apple Blossom Carnival at Ward Plaza off Valley Avenue, is significantly scaled back this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. There will be no parades or the popular fireworks display on the Handley High School campus.
Festival officials said they were grateful for Shenandoah and its trustees for hosting the free event.
“Shenandoah University continues to make a positive impact on the Winchester-Frederick County community,” said a statement provided by Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Executive Director Brad Veach. “From opening up the James R. Wilkins Athletics & Events Center as a COVID vaccination site to investing funds to improve public facilities in Jim Barnett Park, SU oftentimes leads the way to address the needs of our community.”
In the release, the university said it is “encouraging, based on the size of our campus and its proximity to the main thoroughfare, that on-campus viewing be limited. To ensure that we comply with Commonwealth guidelines, please view the fireworks from several convenient parking areas around town, and on grounds such as Jim Barnett Park.”
Some roads on campus will be restricted or closed.
