WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University is one of 23 schools participating in Virginia Private Colleges Week (VPCW) this year.
From July 17 through 22, SU will offer campus tours for prospective students. They'll also host information sessions twice per day Monday through Friday of that week, one at 9 a.m. and one at 2 p.m. The final session is on July 22.
The Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia, which sponsors VPCW, said in a recent press release that the event gives future college students insights about private colleges, particularly when it comes to the cost. They also said VPCW is a great opportunity for prospective students to get a feel for what type of school might suit them in the future.
SU is offering an application fee waiver for students who visit during VCPW. Visits to any of the participating colleges count as an entry into a raffle to win a $100 Amazon gift card.
Registration is required to visit SU during VCPW, and can be completed by following this link: https://apply.su.edu/portal/vpcw.
For more information about VCPW, visit http://www.cicv.org/Our-Colleges/Virginia-Private-College-Week.aspx.
