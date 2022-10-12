Over the past several months, the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation has been acquiring properties in Strasburg to carry out its mission of preserving historic land.
For a total of $1.6 million in July 2022, the foundation purchased 8.5 acres at 1628 Battlefield Road, 102.7 acres at 428 Tumbling Run Lane, and an additional 40 acres along Tumbling Run Lane. The properties — owned by Hubbel J. French, Jessica C. French, Samuel R. Robinson and Bethany F. Robinson — consisted of abandoned structures, a farm, and a private residence. It was primarily being used as agricultural land before being sold to the foundation.
According to Jack Owens, the foundation’s resource management associate, the SVBF wanted to acquire these properties because they bordered Ramseur’s Hill at 1864 Battlefield Road.
Ramseur’s Hill is a part of Fisher’s Hill Battlefield. Along with the approximately 150 acres SVBF acquired in July, the foundation had already preserved 970 acres of land at Fisher’s Hill Battlefield in Shenandoah County.
“There’s a good amount of properties that border this one that have conservation easements on them,” Owens said. “We had to figure out a way while working with our community partners, and see if we could connect and create a battlefield experience right there.”
This property isn’t the only land the SVBF has acquired recently near Strasburg.
In September, Strasburg Community Baseball Inc. donated 35.9 acres of land behind the Homewood Housing Development along Hite Lane near Cedar Creek Battlefield. This adds to the 940 acres the foundation has already preserved throughout the battlefield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.