WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation unveiled its new visitors center Saturday at the Third Winchester Battlefield Park.
The grand opening ceremony of the James R. Wilkins Winchester Battlefields Visitor Center drew roughly 100 people to the center, located at 541 Redbud Road. The center includes an outdoor plaza, exhibit rooms, an orientation film, handouts, maps, illustrations and signs that provide an overview of the area’s Civil War history. Berryville-based Carter + Burton Architecture designed the visitors center.
Keven Walker, CEO of the New Market-based foundation that manages the eight-county Shenandoah Valley Battlefields National Historic District, said the foundation wanted to make sure if someone came from out of town, they would be able to get interpretation of all six battles that took place in and around the city.
“One hundred and fifty five years ago at this moment, the City of Winchester was torn and battered, its people terrified and scared,” Walker told the crowd gathered at the outdoor plaza. “The fields and forests that radiate out from this very spot were smoldering — literally smoldering — with the flames of fire days after the battle that had raged through here that past eve. Dead and dying were within earshot of where you were this morning.”
As part of the project, Pine Knoll Construction renovated an 1880s two-story house on the property. Walker said the construction began in February and that Pine Knoll is “doing the finishing touches now.” A visitors center in the building had briefly opened at the site in 2015, but it was closed because upgrades were needed to make it handicap accessible. The building’s water system also needed to meet county code.
Renovations of the house included altering the floor plan, repairing walls, installing new plumbing and air conditioning and upgrading the sewer system to meet modern standards. Exhibits also needed to be installed.
Walker said the overall cost of the project was $500,000. The project was paid for by donations. The two largest donors were the James R. Wilkins Charitable Trust and Rex and Helen Ritchie. The house contains signage that tells the stories behind several Winchester-based battles as well as the lives of Union and Confederate soldiers and enslaved African Americans. Inside the house, visitors can view artwork of Winchester during the Civil War era.
Walker told the crowd that they cannot imagine the horrors that the people of Winchester faced during the Civil War, and noted that Winchester changed hands between the Union and the Confederate armies 72 times during the course of the war. He said Winchester’s status as “the jewel of the valley” was not certain 155 years ago as the area was “a broken place — a part of a broken country in an unimaginably horrible world.”
He said preserving the battlefields and providing historical context is important, so Americans don’t “forget how we got to get to where we are.”
Walker said the intent is to have the center open daily year around.
(3) comments
Slowe, while slavery, and either its extension or limitation, was a central cause of the war, it was not the only one by any means. The somewhat mystical idea of "the Union" held sway over many Northerners who joined the Federal armies. When the Emancipation Proclamation was issued, it angered many in the Union armies and on the Union home front (even though it only released slaves in places the Union was not in control and left slavery in place in those areas where it was in charge). Only diehard abolitionists (very few in number) were for the actual ending of slavery and the elevation of former slaves to full citizen status. Racism, as we would call it today, was completely endemic in both North and South. Let's not be so simplistic about the war and its causes. Placing our issues on the past only blurs our true view of it. Most of those who fought for the South, as were most who fought for the North, were swept up in the initial tide of enthusiasm and later caught up in the grinding machinery of war. It is right to honor them in their humanness in facing such horrors as they must have seen and endured with the strength of character that they did. Most of them were young men, if not just boys, and a quarter of them would not make it out alive. They learned "the awful math of war", but remained faithful to one another more than to any cause.
WE should not forget that the civil war, a.k.a. The war of the rebellion, was fought as an expression of white supremacy, to prolong and maintain the economic system of using millions of enslaved African prisoners in forced labor camps (plantations) to produce goods for the benefit and profit of white Christians. The war was fought to prevent the central government of the USA from threatening to end that system. The Confederate states rebelled, and as traitors, attempted to seceed from the Union. They were rightly defeated. We should celebrate that defeat and be contrite, even ashamed of our southern, confederate ancestors who fought in that war. THAT is the lesson from history. THAT is what should be remembered. Let’s remember correctly, Let’s not romanticize the battle, the soldiers, the Lost Cause, the false heroism, the false patriotism of the traitors and rebels. History should.be remembered correctly.
You keep rambling on. We all know the truth, not your version of it.
