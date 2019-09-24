WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation has erected a new Confederate monument at the Third Winchester Battlefield Park.
On Saturday afternoon, the monument, located at 253 Averrell Ave., was unveiled during a ceremony that drew about 70 people.
The stone monument is dedicated to Gen. Cullen Battle’s Alabama brigade, which had 1,028 men at the Third Battle of Winchester on Sept 19, 1864. The battle was a Union victory. Battle’s brigade had 276 casualties (killed, wounded, captured or missing), a 27% casualty rate.
Keven Walker, CEO of the New Market-based battlefields foundation, which manages the eight-county Shenandoah Valley Battlefields National Historic District, said the monument is situated at the spot of the brigade’s farthest advance during the Third Battle of Winchester.
Houston resident Craig Morin, who serves on the foundation’s board of trustees, covered the $4,000 expense for the monument. Morin said he had family members — his great-great grandfather James Moore and two great-great uncles — who were privates that fought in Battle’s Alabama Brigade through 1864.
“Unlike some other places throughout the country, here in the National Historic District monuments are going up, not coming down,” Walker told the crowd. “Because of the Morin family, the boys from Alabama who marched so far will be forever remembered. Immortalized not in stone, but in their deeds.”
Confederate monuments throughout the country have come under increased scrutiny, and many have been taken down, since the 2015 Charleston, S.C., church shooting in which a white supremacist killed nine African Americans. The deadly 2017 Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, organized by white supremacists and Nazi sympathizers, occurred amid the backdrop of controversy generated by the removal of monuments in response to the 2015 massacre. Many Confederate monuments have been removed because they are viewed as glorifying slavery, white supremacy and a treasonous government.
But the battlefields foundation believes that monuments are important in telling the stories of soldiers and civilians. According to its monument policy, the foundation is “opposed to the wholesale eradication or removal of plaques, statues, monuments, place names and other public honors associated with the history and heritage of the United states.” The foundation also supports laws that forbid state or local governments from removing, damaging or altering monuments and believes that monuments should remain located where they were originally placed.
The new Alabama monument was made by Harrisonburg-based Wa Hartman Memorials. Morin said he wanted to make the monument roughly the same size of a soldier from that era, about 5 feet 8 inches tall.
“Nothing has been placed on a [Shenandoah] Valley battlefield honoring the Alabama soldiers,” Morin told The Star. “And I feel like that needed to be done.”
Morin said monuments help remind people they are standing on a battlefield, and he believes there needs to be flags and monuments “for both sides.”
“To me, the most fascinating part of the whole thing is the impact of the war on the people in the Valley — the men, the women, the children, the slaves,” Morin said. “The people who were pro-Union, people who were pro-secession and pro-Confederates.”
Morin said that controversy over the presence of Confederate monuments “has been taken to a crazy level.” He disagrees with people who believe Confederate monuments honor slavery, saying, “It’s our history.”
The battlefields foundation in its monument policy says that rather than taking down Confederate monuments, additional monuments should be added at historically appropriate sites to address the subjects of slavery, the Underground Railroad and emancipation.
“Our history sometimes involves terrible judgment and shocking inhumanity to our fellow humans, but that history should not be hidden,” the policy says. “Instead, we should learn from our flaws, recognize our progress, and acknowledge that still more progress must and will come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.